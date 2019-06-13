Since the 2017 release of her two mixtapes Pop 2 and Number 1 Angel, Charli XCX has been releasing new music in starts and fits, but with no real indication of when she would share a follow-up to 2014’s Sucker. Today though, the pop maven has formally announced her third studio album Charli, scheduled to be released on September 13 via Atlantic records.

The new record will feature the previously released tracks “1999” with Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” with Lizzo, and the Christine And The Queens-featuring “Gone,” which was previewed at Primavera Sound. There will also be guest appearances from Haim, Sky Ferreira, Kim Petras, Big Freedia, CupcaKKe, Clairo, and Yaeji on the forthcoming project. Along with the album announcement, Charli XCX has shared tour dates for an upcoming extensive world tour scheduled to begin in late July. Check out the Charli tracklist and tour dates for the tour below.

CHARLI TRACKLIST:

01 “Next Level Charli”

02 “Gone” (Feat. Christine And The Queens)

03 “Cross You Out” (Feat. Sky Ferreira)

04 “1999” (Feat. Troye Sivan)

05 “Click” (Feat. Kim Petras & Tommy Cash)

06 “Warm” (Feat. HAIM)

07 “Thoughts”

08 “Blame It On Your Love” (Feat. Lizzo)

09 “White Mercedes”

10 “Silver Cross”

11 “I Don’t Wanna Know”

12 “Official”

13 “Shake It” (Feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy & Pablo Vittar)

14 “February 2017″ (Feat. Clairo & Yaeji)

15 “2099” (Feat. Troye Sivan)

Charli XCX Tour Dates:

07-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival 2019

08-17 St. Pölten, Austria – Frequency Festival

08-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukklepop

08-21 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Openair

08-23 Reading, England – Reading Festival

08-24 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

08-31 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

09-21 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

09-23 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09-24 Austin, TX – Emo’s

09-25 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

09-27 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

09-28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10-01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10-02 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

10-04 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

10-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore

10-06 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

10-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

10-09 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10-11 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10-14 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

10-15 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre

10-17 Boston, MA – House of Blues

10-18 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10-22 New York, NY – Terminal 5

10-27 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanisers

10-28 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

10-30 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

10-31 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy

11-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns

11-05 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

11-07 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

11-09 Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus

11-10 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

11-12 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

11-14 Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy

11-15 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

11-17 Lyon, France – Transbordeur

11-18 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

11-20 Madrid, Spain – Sala La Riviera

11-22 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz Room 2

11-24 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

11-26 Brussels, Belgium – AB Main Hall

11-28 Moscow, Russia – Izvestia Hall