Charli XCX Announces New Album Charli and World Tour
Since the 2017 release of her two mixtapes Pop 2 and Number 1 Angel, Charli XCX has been releasing new music in starts and fits, but with no real indication of when she would share a follow-up to 2014’s Sucker. Today though, the pop maven has formally announced her third studio album Charli, scheduled to be released on September 13 via Atlantic records.
The new record will feature the previously released tracks “1999” with Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” with Lizzo, and the Christine And The Queens-featuring “Gone,” which was previewed at Primavera Sound. There will also be guest appearances from Haim, Sky Ferreira, Kim Petras, Big Freedia, CupcaKKe, Clairo, and Yaeji on the forthcoming project. Along with the album announcement, Charli XCX has shared tour dates for an upcoming extensive world tour scheduled to begin in late July. Check out the Charli tracklist and tour dates for the tour below.
CHARLI TRACKLIST:
01 “Next Level Charli”
02 “Gone” (Feat. Christine And The Queens)
03 “Cross You Out” (Feat. Sky Ferreira)
04 “1999” (Feat. Troye Sivan)
05 “Click” (Feat. Kim Petras & Tommy Cash)
06 “Warm” (Feat. HAIM)
07 “Thoughts”
08 “Blame It On Your Love” (Feat. Lizzo)
09 “White Mercedes”
10 “Silver Cross”
11 “I Don’t Wanna Know”
12 “Official”
13 “Shake It” (Feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy & Pablo Vittar)
14 “February 2017″ (Feat. Clairo & Yaeji)
15 “2099” (Feat. Troye Sivan)
Charli XCX Tour Dates:
07-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival 2019
08-17 St. Pölten, Austria – Frequency Festival
08-18 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukklepop
08-21 Zurich, Switzerland – Zurich Openair
08-23 Reading, England – Reading Festival
08-24 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
08-31 Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic
09-20 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
09-21 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
09-23 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09-24 Austin, TX – Emo’s
09-25 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
09-27 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
09-28 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10-01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10-02 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
10-04 Seattle, WA – Showbox Market
10-05 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore
10-06 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
10-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Union
10-09 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10-11 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10-14 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel
10-15 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
10-17 Boston, MA – House of Blues
10-18 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10-22 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10-27 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanisers
10-28 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute
10-30 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
10-31 London, England – O2 Brixton Academy
11-04 Stockholm, Sweden – Berns
11-05 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
11-07 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
11-09 Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus
11-10 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
11-12 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
11-14 Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy
11-15 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
11-17 Lyon, France – Transbordeur
11-18 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
11-20 Madrid, Spain – Sala La Riviera
11-22 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz Room 2
11-24 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
11-26 Brussels, Belgium – AB Main Hall
11-28 Moscow, Russia – Izvestia Hall