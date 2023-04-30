Instagram Facebook Twitter
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 17: Caroline Polachek of Chairlift performs on stage at YouTube At Coppertank during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival on March 17, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SXSW)

Caroline Polachek had some extra help last night (April 29) during her show in Los Angeles, as she brought out frequent collaborator Charli XCX, Weyes Blood, and opening act Weyes Blood to perform with her at Shrine Auditorium.

Polacheck and Charli XCX offered up George Daniel’s remix version of Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island,” which Charli XCX had included in her own Coachella set earlier this month. Per Setlist.fm, Weyes Blood guested on “Butterfly Nest,” while Sudan Archives chipped in on “Blood and Butter.”

Polachek’s tour continues through May 20, with opening acts Magdalena Bay and Ethel Cain. Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is her first album since 2019’s Pang, though of late she’s opened for Dua Lipa and guested on Charli XCX’s “New Shapes.” This summer, she’ll visit such European festivals as Primavera Sound, Roskilde, and Montreux Jazz Festival.

As for Charli XCX, she’ll next be seen on the big screen in Legendary Entertainment’s remake of the cult-classic 1978 horror movie Faces of Death.

