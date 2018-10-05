Charli XCX & Troye Sivan – “1999”

Two of pop’s favorite kids, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, have come together on the new joint single “1999.” The two announced the collaboration via Twitter, playfully teasing each other before releasing the Matrix -tyle cover art earlier this week. “JUST WANNA TAKE A SEC 2 SAY HOW HAPPY I AM TO BE DOING A SONG WITH TROYESIVAN,” Charli posted to Twitter regarding the song. TROYE IS HONESTLY 1 OF MY FAV ARTISTS & I THINK WHAT HE’S DOING FOR POP MUSIC IS INCREDIBLE & SPECIAL & EXCITING. I FUCKING STANNN! LUV U TROYE!”

Neither of the two artists shy away from collaborations. Sivan’s latest full-length Bloom features Ariana Grande on “Dance to This” and Australian singer Gordi on the mid-album ballad “Postcard.” Charli, meanwhile, recently featured on Rita Ora’s “Girls” alongside Cardi B and Bebe Rexha and a remix to Tove Lo’s “bitches” with Icona Pop, ALMA, and Elliphant. She’s also released recent post-Pop 2 singles “5 in the Morning,” “Focus,” “No Angel,” and “Girls Night Out” earlier this summer. Sivan is currently touring the U.S. along with fellow Charli collaborator Kim Petras, with the full list of cities on his website. Charli XCX recently finished touring the country with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Listen to “1999” below: