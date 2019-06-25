Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown”
Seventeen-year-old Billie Eilish has skyrocketed to success in 2019, releasing her acclaimed debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and drawing rave-reviews at Coachella. The album’s lead single, “You Should See Me In A Crown” is a dark, electro-pop track about plotting world-domination.
Released in July 2018, the song came accompanied by a vertical video that is certainly not for the faint of heart (or anyone with arachnophobia). Eilish has said the lyrics was inspired by hit BBC show Sherlock, where a character said the line that would become the song’s title and Eilish thought it sounded “dope.”
See Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown” full lyrics and video below.
Bite my tongue, bide my time
Wearing a warning sign
Wait ’til the world is mine
Visions I vandalize
Cold in my kingdom size
Fell for these ocean eyes
You should see me in a crown
I’m gonna run this nothing town
Watch me make ‘em bow
One by one by, one
One by one by
You should see me in a crown
Your silence is my favorite sound
Watch me make ‘em bow
One by one by, one
One by one by (one)
Count my cards, watch them fall
Blood on a marble wall
I like the way they all
Scream
Tell me which one is worse
Living or dying first
Sleeping inside a hearse
I don’t dream
You say
Come over baby
I think you’re pretty
I’m okay
I’m not your baby
If you think I’m pretty
You should see me in a crown
I’m gonna run this nothing town
Watch me make ‘em bow
One by one by, one
One by one by
You should see me in a crown
Your silence is my favorite sound
Watch me make ‘em bow
One by one by, one
One by one by (one)
Crown
I’m gonna run this nothing town
Watch me make ‘em bow
One by one by, one
One by one by
You should see me in a crown
Your silence is my favorite sound
Watch me make ‘em bow
One by one by, one
One by one by (one)
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas Baird O’Connell
