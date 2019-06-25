Seventeen-year-old Billie Eilish has skyrocketed to success in 2019, releasing her acclaimed debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and drawing rave-reviews at Coachella. The album’s lead single, “You Should See Me In A Crown” is a dark, electro-pop track about plotting world-domination.

Released in July 2018, the song came accompanied by a vertical video that is certainly not for the faint of heart (or anyone with arachnophobia). Eilish has said the lyrics was inspired by hit BBC show Sherlock, where a character said the line that would become the song’s title and Eilish thought it sounded “dope.”

See Billie Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown” full lyrics and video below.

Bite my tongue, bide my time

Wearing a warning sign

Wait ’til the world is mine

Visions I vandalize

Cold in my kingdom size

Fell for these ocean eyes You should see me in a crown

I’m gonna run this nothing town

Watch me make ‘em bow

One by one by, one

One by one by

You should see me in a crown

Your silence is my favorite sound

Watch me make ‘em bow

One by one by, one

One by one by (one) Count my cards, watch them fall

Blood on a marble wall

I like the way they all

Scream

Tell me which one is worse

Living or dying first

Sleeping inside a hearse

I don’t dream You say

Come over baby

I think you’re pretty

I’m okay

I’m not your baby

If you think I’m pretty You should see me in a crown

I’m gonna run this nothing town

Watch me make ‘em bow

One by one by, one

One by one by

You should see me in a crown

Your silence is my favorite sound

Watch me make ‘em bow

One by one by, one

One by one by (one) Crown

I’m gonna run this nothing town

Watch me make ‘em bow

One by one by, one

One by one by

You should see me in a crown

Your silence is my favorite sound

Watch me make ‘em bow

One by one by, one

One by one by (one) Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Universal Music Publishing Group Written by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas Baird O’Connell

See also: Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do Lyrics | Billie Eilish – Bad Guy Lyrics | Cardi B – Press Lyrics