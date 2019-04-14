Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’
Billie Eilish is enjoying a breakout year.
Last week, the 17-year-old alt-pop singer scored her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with debut LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Eilish notched the second-biggest opening week of 2019 so far with 313,000 album-equivalent units in the week ending on April 4, bested only by Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next (360,000 album-equivalent units).
The album’s second track, “Bad Guy,” has emerged as its top commercial performer to date, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the charts in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway.
White shirt, now red my bloody nose
Sleeping, you’re on your tippy toes
Creeping around like no one knows
Think you’re so criminal
Bruises, on both my knees for you
Don’t say thank you or please
I do what I want when I’m wanting to
My soul? So cynical
So you’re a tough guy
Like it really rough guy
Just can’t get enough guy
Chest always so puffed guy
I’m that bad type
Make your mama sad type
Make your girlfriend mad tight
Might seduce your dad type
I’m the bad guy, duh
I’m the bad guy
I like it when you take control
Even if you know that you don’t
Own me, I’ll let you play the role
I’ll be your animal
My mommy likes to sing along with me
But she won’t sing this song
If she reads all the lyrics
She’ll pity the men I know
So you’re a tough guy
Like it really rough guy
Just can’t get enough guy
Chest always so puffed guy
I’m that bad type
Make your mama sad type
Make your girlfriend mad tight
Might seduce your dad type
I’m the bad guy, duh
I’m the bad guy, duh
I’m only good at being bad, bad
I like when you get mad
I guess I’m pretty glad that you’re alone
You said she’s scared of me?
I mean, I don’t see what she sees
But maybe it’s ’cause I’m wearing your cologne
I’m a bad guy
I’m a bad guy
Bad guy, bad guy
I’m a bad-
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell