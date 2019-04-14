Here Are the Lyrics to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

Billie Eilish is enjoying a breakout year.

Last week, the 17-year-old alt-pop singer scored her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with debut LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Eilish notched the second-biggest opening week of 2019 so far with 313,000 album-equivalent units in the week ending on April 4, bested only by Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next (360,000 album-equivalent units).

The album’s second track, “Bad Guy,” has emerged as its top commercial performer to date, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the charts in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway.

See Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” lyrics and video below.

White shirt, now red my bloody nose

Sleeping, you’re on your tippy toes

Creeping around like no one knows

Think you’re so criminal

Bruises, on both my knees for you

Don’t say thank you or please

I do what I want when I’m wanting to

My soul? So cynical

So you’re a tough guy

Like it really rough guy

Just can’t get enough guy

Chest always so puffed guy

I’m that bad type

Make your mama sad type

Make your girlfriend mad tight

Might seduce your dad type

I’m the bad guy, duh

I’m the bad guy

I like it when you take control

Even if you know that you don’t

Own me, I’ll let you play the role

I’ll be your animal

My mommy likes to sing along with me

But she won’t sing this song

If she reads all the lyrics

She’ll pity the men I know

So you’re a tough guy

Like it really rough guy

Just can’t get enough guy

Chest always so puffed guy

I’m that bad type

Make your mama sad type

Make your girlfriend mad tight

Might seduce your dad type

I’m the bad guy, duh

I’m the bad guy, duh

I’m only good at being bad, bad

I like when you get mad

I guess I’m pretty glad that you’re alone

You said she’s scared of me?

I mean, I don’t see what she sees

But maybe it’s ’cause I’m wearing your cologne

I’m a bad guy

I’m a bad guy

Bad guy, bad guy

I’m a bad-

