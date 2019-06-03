In 2010, Adele was a 21-year-old singer/songwriter on the cusp of releasing her second album, appropriately named 21. That November, the English artist dropped the release’s lead single, “Rolling in the Deep,” and it became a career-changing hit.

Acclaimed by critics and fans, the single climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for seven weeks. The breakup anthem became Adele’s first chart-topper in the US, and helped her earn three Grammy Awards.

See Adele’s full “Rolling in the Deep” lyrics and video below.

There’s a fire starting in my heart

Reaching a fever pitch and it’s bringing me out the dark

Finally I can see you crystal clear

Go ‘head and sell me out and I’ll lay your ship bare

See how I leave with every piece of you

Don’t underestimate the things that I will do

There’s a fire starting in my heart

Reaching a fever pitch and its bringing me out the dark

The scars of your love remind me of us

They keep me thinking that we almost had it all

The scars of your love they leave me breathless, I can’t help feeling

We could have had it all (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside of your hand (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)

And you played it to the beat (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

Baby I have no story to be told

But I’ve heard one on you and I’m gonna make your head burn

Think of me in the depths of your despair

Making a home down there ’cause mine sure won’t be shared

The scars of your love remind me of us (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)

They keep me thinking that we almost had it all (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

The scars of your love they leave me breathless, I can’t help feeling

We could have had it all (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside of your hand (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)

And you played it to the beat (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

We could’ve had it all

Rolling in the deep

You had my heart inside your hand

But you played it with a beating

Throw your soul through every open door

Count your blessings to find what you look for

Turned my sorrow into treasured gold

You pay me back in kind and reap just what you sow

(You’re gonna wish you never had met me) we could’ve had it all

We could’ve had it all (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

It all, it all, it all, (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)

We could have had it all (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside of your hand (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)

And you played it to the beat (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

We could’ve had it all (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside your hand (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)

But you played it, you played it, you played it, you played it

To the beat

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Adele Adkins, Paul Richard Epworth