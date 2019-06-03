Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep”
In 2010, Adele was a 21-year-old singer/songwriter on the cusp of releasing her second album, appropriately named 21. That November, the English artist dropped the release’s lead single, “Rolling in the Deep,” and it became a career-changing hit.
Acclaimed by critics and fans, the single climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for seven weeks. The breakup anthem became Adele’s first chart-topper in the US, and helped her earn three Grammy Awards.
See Adele’s full “Rolling in the Deep” lyrics and video below.
There’s a fire starting in my heart
Reaching a fever pitch and it’s bringing me out the dark
Finally I can see you crystal clear
Go ‘head and sell me out and I’ll lay your ship bare
See how I leave with every piece of you
Don’t underestimate the things that I will do
There’s a fire starting in my heart
Reaching a fever pitch and its bringing me out the dark
The scars of your love remind me of us
They keep me thinking that we almost had it all
The scars of your love they leave me breathless, I can’t help feeling
We could have had it all (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)
Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
You had my heart inside of your hand (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)
And you played it to the beat (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
Baby I have no story to be told
But I’ve heard one on you and I’m gonna make your head burn
Think of me in the depths of your despair
Making a home down there ’cause mine sure won’t be shared
The scars of your love remind me of us (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)
They keep me thinking that we almost had it all (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
The scars of your love they leave me breathless, I can’t help feeling
We could have had it all (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)
Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
You had my heart inside of your hand (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)
And you played it to the beat (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
We could’ve had it all
Rolling in the deep
You had my heart inside your hand
But you played it with a beating
Throw your soul through every open door
Count your blessings to find what you look for
Turned my sorrow into treasured gold
You pay me back in kind and reap just what you sow
(You’re gonna wish you never had met me) we could’ve had it all
We could’ve had it all (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
It all, it all, it all, (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)
We could have had it all (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)
Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
You had my heart inside of your hand (you’re gonna wish you never had met me)
And you played it to the beat (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
We could’ve had it all (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)
Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall, rolling in the deep)
You had my heart inside your hand (You’re gonna wish you never had met me)
But you played it, you played it, you played it, you played it
To the beat
Written by: Adele Adkins, Paul Richard Epworth
