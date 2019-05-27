Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”
In 2018, it was almost impossible to escape Ed Sheeran. He embarked on his longest tour yet and consistently put out hit after hit. His smash single “Perfect,” a puppy-love ballad about his wife, became one of the biggest songs of the year, breaking multiple records and reigning atop the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks before being beat out by Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”
Sheeran released two additional versions of the ballad, one with Andrea Bocelli, and another with none other than Beyoncé. Sheeran even had his own “Perfect”-themed Snapchat filter for his young fanbase to maximize the song’s cultural moment.
See Ed Sheeran’s full “Perfect” lyrics and the video below.
I found a love for me
Darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
‘Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes you’re holding mine
Baby, I’m dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight
Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I’ll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we’re so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we’ll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I’ll be your man
I see my future in your eyes
Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When you saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don’t deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight
Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot in the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect, no I don’t deserve this
You look perfect tonight
