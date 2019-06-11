Lyrics \
In October 2015, British singer-songwriter Adele released what would become one of her most commercially and critically successful singles to date – a soft piano power ballad about trying to connect with a past lover.
“Hello” was the first single from Adele’s highly-anticipated third studio album 25, which came out four years after her sophomore album, 21. The lead single topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, snagged three Grammy Awards, and broke Vevo records for its heart-wrenching video, which was the first music video ever to be shot in IMAX format.
See Adele’s full “Hello” lyrics and video below.
Hello, it’s me
I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet
To go over everything
They say that time’s supposed to heal ya
But I ain’t done much healing
Hello, can you hear me?
I’m in California dreaming about who we used to be
When we were younger and free
I’ve forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet
There’s such a difference between us
And a million miles
Hello from the other side
I must’ve called a thousand times
To tell you I’m sorry
For everything that I’ve done
But when I call you never
Seem to be home
Hello from the outside
At least I can say that I’ve tried
To tell you I’m sorry
For breaking your heart
But it don’t matter, it clearly
Doesn’t tear you apart anymore
Hello, how are you?
It’s so typical of me to talk about myself, I’m sorry
I hope that you’re well
Did you ever make it out of that town
Where nothing ever happened?
It’s no secret
That the both of us
Are running out of time
So hello from the other side (other side)
I must’ve called a thousand times (thousand times)
To tell you I’m sorry
For everything that I’ve done
But when I call you never
Seem to be home
Hello from the outside (outside)
At least I can say that I’ve tried (I’ve tried)
To tell you I’m sorry
For breaking your heart
But it don’t matter, it clearly
Doesn’t tear you apart anymore
Oh, anymore
Oh, anymore
Oh, anymore
Anymore
Hello from the other side (other side)
I must’ve called a thousand times (thousand times)
To tell you I’m sorry
For everything that I’ve done
But when I call you never
Seem to be home
Hello from the outside (outside)
At least I can say that I’ve tried (I’ve tried)
To tell you I’m sorry
For breaking your heart
But it don’t matter, it clearly
Doesn’t tear you apart anymore
Written by: Adele Adkins, Gregory Kurstin
