In October 2015, British singer-songwriter Adele released what would become one of her most commercially and critically successful singles to date – a soft piano power ballad about trying to connect with a past lover.

“Hello” was the first single from Adele’s highly-anticipated third studio album 25, which came out four years after her sophomore album, 21. The lead single topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, snagged three Grammy Awards, and broke Vevo records for its heart-wrenching video, which was the first music video ever to be shot in IMAX format.

See Adele’s full “Hello” lyrics and video below.

Hello, it’s me

I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet

To go over everything

They say that time’s supposed to heal ya

But I ain’t done much healing

Hello, can you hear me?

I’m in California dreaming about who we used to be

When we were younger and free

I’ve forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet

There’s such a difference between us

And a million miles

Hello from the other side

I must’ve called a thousand times

To tell you I’m sorry

For everything that I’ve done

But when I call you never

Seem to be home

Hello from the outside

At least I can say that I’ve tried

To tell you I’m sorry

For breaking your heart

But it don’t matter, it clearly

Doesn’t tear you apart anymore

Hello, how are you?

It’s so typical of me to talk about myself, I’m sorry

I hope that you’re well

Did you ever make it out of that town

Where nothing ever happened?

It’s no secret

That the both of us

Are running out of time

So hello from the other side (other side)

I must’ve called a thousand times (thousand times)

To tell you I’m sorry

For everything that I’ve done

But when I call you never

Seem to be home

Hello from the outside (outside)

At least I can say that I’ve tried (I’ve tried)

To tell you I’m sorry

For breaking your heart

But it don’t matter, it clearly

Doesn’t tear you apart anymore

Oh, anymore

Oh, anymore

Oh, anymore

Anymore

Hello from the other side (other side)

I must’ve called a thousand times (thousand times)

To tell you I’m sorry

For everything that I’ve done

But when I call you never

Seem to be home

Hello from the outside (outside)

At least I can say that I’ve tried (I’ve tried)

To tell you I’m sorry

For breaking your heart

But it don’t matter, it clearly

Doesn’t tear you apart anymore

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Adele Adkins, Gregory Kurstin