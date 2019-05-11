ZelooperZ – “Easter Sunday” (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

Earl Sweatshirt has a guest feature on ZelooperZ’s new album Dyn-o-mite. Titled “Easter Sunday,” the soulful album standout finds opens with a verse from the Bruiser Brigade rapper and Danny Brown affiliate before Earl comes to dominate the track with a laid-back verse. “Pray Allah hold me / I keep my arms wide open / it’s never ever all over,” Earl raps in the song’s second verse.

Earl Sweatshirt’s last album Some Rap Songs was released in December and was included on our list of the 51 Best Albums of 2018. Since then, he’s performed at Pitchfork Music Festival, made guest appearances on Solange’s latest album When I Get Home, and said he’s leaving Columbia Records to do “riskier shit.” He’s also lent production to songs like Lucki’s “All In,” toured the U.S., and released a short film called “Nowhere, Nobody,” which includes six songs from his 2018 album Some Rap Songs. Hear “Easter Sunday” below.