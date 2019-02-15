Lucki – “All In” (Produced By Earl Sweatshirt)

Earl Sweatshirt has linked up with Chicago rapper Lucki on a new track called “All In.” The song comes from Lucki’s new album Freewave 3, and features production from Earl Sweatshirt. The album includes other notable guest features from ChaseTheMoney, StoopidXool, Mulatto Beats, and more.

Earl Sweatshirt’s latest album Some Rap Songs was released in December, and was included on our list of the 51 Best Albums of 2018. Last month, he joined forces with Terence Nance and Naima Ramos-Chapman for a new short video titled “Nowhere, Nobody.” Check out “All In” below.