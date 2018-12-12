The 51 Best Albums of 2018
Credit:

The 51 Best Albums of 2018

Across publications, tastemakers, even members of our own staff, there was little consensus about who made the best music of 2018. Reliable superstars were either M.I.A. or working through fallow periods: no new Kendrick or Frank, Beyoncé limited to an album of unmemorable duets, Kanye holed up in Wyoming making duds (and Daytona). This vacancy wasn’t all bad, however, because it allowed less obviously dominant artists to make their attempts at snatching the zeitgeist. Some of these challengers were truly unfamiliar; others, like Amen Dunes and Kacey Musgraves, ascended to new peaks in the middle of already-strong careers, using fourth and fifth albums to deliver their boldest songs yet and expanding their listenerships considerably. Still others, like Low and Earl Sweatshirt, destroyed their established sounds only to build them anew, in the image of a harsh and disorienting world. And then there was the 1975, vying to become the world’s most important rock band and arguably succeeding, in part because of their utter unabashedness about that ambition. These are the best albums of 2018. And if you disagree—well, so does everyone else.

    51. Neko Case, Hell-On

    51. Neko Case, Hell-On
    51. Neko Case, Hell-On

    Throughout Hell-On, Neko Case exhibits the fury of someone whose barn burned down, who was stalked and spent her life savings on a restraining order, but who still needs to keep those feelings from boiling to the surface. Her interview with us was often harrowing, with Case matter-of-factly recounting the times where she was abused before policeman would then laugh in her face. Her conclusion: “Nobody’s coming to help us. We have to do it ourselves.” It’s a message as relevant as it’s ever been, and one that serves as subtext for the album—even with its many collaborators, instrumentalists, and duets. While Hell-On touches on everything from colonialism (“Last Lion of Albion”) to the effects of unchecked masculinity (“My Uncle’s Navy”), it’s her barely concealed rage that ties the whole album together. The idea that “we have to do it ourselves” also shows up in the lighter moments as well, whether Case is expressing her love for women in ways both platonic and romantic (“Winnie”), or finds solace in the act of creating music itself (“Pitch or Honey.”). Case writes in such a way where her joy in crafting a song is as visceral as her anger, so even the darkest songs will have an inspired turn of phrase: For instance, she lambasts poets who love women “as lions love Christians.”  Not unlike the title character of “Halls of Sarah,” who “didn’t ask to be… your muse,” Neko Case is a reluctant firebrand. She admitted to Pitchfork that “I don’t know if I would even identify as a woman if [men] didn’t fucking hate us so much.” Even as Case spends most of Hell-On meticulously tracing the history of misogyny, that throwaway comment makes the defiant celebration of womanhood on the record all the more powerful, even as her devotion to songcraft remains rewarding on its own. — JOSHUA COPPERMAN

    50. DJ Taye, Still Trippin'

    50. DJ Taye, Still Trippin’
    50. DJ Taye, Still Trippin'

    Still Trippin’ was marketed as a rap-forward footwork album, which both underplays juke’s vocal traditions and everything else happening on DJ Taye’s Hyperdub debut. The Teklife protégé’s coming-out party is not a break, but an ambitious synthesis: of the genre’s founding dancefloor instructionalism, his own crew’s acidic minimalism, and DJ Rashad’s transcendent soul on Double Cup, perhaps footwork’s first classic album. Taye deploys a deeper toolbox than his peers, incorporating metallic synths, pitched-up DJ scratches, distorted violins, slowed-down horns, and R&B hooks. The select rap “verses,” with cadences that mime syncopated kicks, are just another rhythmic weapon. It coheres into a kaleidoscopic survey, sliced into efficient pieces, where chopped vocals disassociate from the beat and melodies contort and resolve in unexpected places. Whether or not your feet can keep pace, Still Trippin’ stretches the form, and the mind. — TOSTEN BURKS

    49. Cupcakke, Ephorize

    49. Cupcakke, Ephorize
    49. Cupcakke, Ephorize

    Beloved for her mixtapes, Cupcakke took a step toward mass culture recognition with Ephorize, an album with the clarity of a come-on. The beats, with their roots in Miami bass and booty music, rely on distortion, thick bottoms, and crisscrossing synth melodies that hint at North Africa, an ideal complement to Cupcakke’s rhymes. Cupcakke is queer-friendly—the hilarious “Crayons” calls shit on guys who can’t handle sodomy—though even she has her limits: Later, she says “enough” when a woman comes between her and her man. Speaking of, she improvises as many celebrations of and uses for bodily fluids as Guy Fieri does for ranch dressing, as batter (“Duck Duck Goose”) and makeup (“Spoiled Milk Titties”), to take two. Ephorize is an R-rated album with the instinct for fun of a G-rated picture. — ALFRED SOTO

    48. Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel

    48. Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel
    48. Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel

    No one writes better about boredom than Courtney Barnett. In repetition, stagnation, and the experience of doing nothing at all, she’s found enough material for some of the cleverest indie rock of the decade. On her breakout record, 2015’s Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, she couched expressions of ennui in deadpan comedy, making a line like “I’m having an existential time crisis!” feel more like wry social commentary than a cry for help. Tell Me How You Really Feel saps much of that levity from its appraisal of the everyday. In a series of pointed vignettes, Barnett retreats further into herself and looks more critically at the world around her. What was once funny about boredom is now decidedly less so, as Barnett brings the sadness of her songs closer to the surface, exploring a more difficult dimension of quotidian malaise. On “City Looks Pretty,” she describes the experience of leaving the house after 23 days indoors: “Friends treat you like a stranger and / Strangers treat you like their best friend, oh well.” Tell Me How You Really Feel is a bit like exposure therapy, facing the awkward and the uncomfortable head-on. But there’s beauty in it, too. “City Looks Pretty” is almost paradoxically catchy, given its subject matter. The melodies and instrumentation are equally agile across the album, pushing forward a set of songs that are as musically confident as they are lyrically despairing. — WILL GOTTSEGEN

    47. Sophie, Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

    47. Sophie, Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
    47. Sophie, Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

    Sophie is now a Grammy nominee, a fact that would have seemed inconceivable just a year ago. Listening to Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, though, it just seems obvious. The album is her first release since coming out as trans. It’s also her proving ground as a solo artist, not just a highly-in-demand producer and face of the PC Music collective. Together with vocalist Cecile Believe (who formerly recorded as Mozart’s Sister), she spans a huge range of sound and emotion, from tender to terrifying. When she goes bracing, she goes really bracing, as in “Ponyboy,” with words and music that sound like they come from a rusted-metal dungeon, and the strobing “Whole New World” and “Faceshopping.” But they’re preceded by Sophie-sung “It’s Okay to Cry,” soothing and earnest as a lullaby, and followed by “Is It Cold in the Water?,” where locust clouds of rave synth conceal a fluting, almost meditative soprano line. It’s the closest homage to—of all things—Kate Bush’s Aerial anyone’s yet recorded. As traditional PC Music tracks go, “Immaterial” cracks open Madonna’s “Material Girl” like a box of sparklers. It’s her hyperkinetic, omnivorous material world, and everybody’s living in it. — KATHERINE ST. ASAPH

    46. Tracey Thorn, Record

    46. Tracey Thorn, Record
    46. Tracey Thorn, Record

    The title of Tracey Thorn’s fifth album is a simple but delectable pun: an album as testimony. Growing up, Tracy Thorn endured boys who looked straight through her like plate glass, but for whom she feels affection for teaching her three chords. She and longtime collaborator Ewan Pearson assemble an album whose programmed loops and synthesized chugs nod toward a life spent using the dance floor as the stage on which we enact romances. At the time, they feel like tragedies, but they yield to a euphoria whose memory we’ll take into middle age, with drinks and friends. Her contralto, toughened by hints of grit, offers the steadiness of an old friend. Too wary to be weary—that’s her mode. — ALFRED SOTO

    45. Trouble, Edgewood

    45. Trouble, Edgewood
    45. Trouble, Edgewood

    Atlanta rapper Trouble’s long-awaited debut studio album felt like the rare 2018 street rap release to eschew plaintive Autotune almost entirely. Edgewood is Southern trap music in its platonic form, but Trouble and the album’s near-sole producer, Mike WiLL Made-It, never resort to anonymous imitation. Trouble, who has nearly 10 mixtapes worth of experience, sometimes falls into Gucci Mane-patented flows, but he puts his own slightly erratic spin on every cadence. He drops into a deep vocal fry on his sincerest threats and drifts ahead of and behind the beat, channeling a bit of Nashville stalwart Starlito’s slippery delivery (see “Wuzzam, Wuzzup”). Mike Will’s beats feel similarly unregimented, lurching gracefully (the Drake collab “Bring It Back”) as he presents variations on the same ominous noir atmosphere on every track, borrowing gestures from every region and period of Southern rap. This is a muted and remarkably consistent producer-and-rapper trap tape tin the vein of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode. The spirit of Trouble’s late ATL peer Bankroll Fresh, whose gruff style Trouble most closely recalls and was his associate, lives on in this music. — WINSTON COOK-WILSON

    44. Deafheaven, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

    44. Deafheaven, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
    44. Deafheaven, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

    Deafheaven’s fourth album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love is a metal record that acknowledges it’s a part of the world—that it’s inflicted by the human condition—without shielding itself from the hurt we inflict upon ourselves and others. It’s informed by the band’s collective sobriety, and lightness is one of its defining features. There’s always been a Britpop streak in Deafheaven’s work, and guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra indulge in honest-to-goodness sick-ass rock leads in “Honeycomb” and “Canary Yellow,” like Oasis by way of Thin Lizzy. This wistful nostalgia becomes liberating, mining old conventions to create metal that is remarkably warm and accepting. “Worthless Animal” ends on an ascendant glide, an acknowledgement of its message of empathy, and of the band’s renewal. Of course, Deafheaven can still blast will the best of them. “Glint” carries on the darkness from 2015’s New Bermuda—drummer Daniel Tracy’s battery hasn’t gone fluttering—and becomes one of their most intense songs simply by contrast with the rest of the album. Ordinary deals with love, sickness, and lovesickness. It’s like they’ve finally burst into the “Dream House” that vocalist George Clarke drunkenly clamored outside of so long ago. — ANDY O’CONNOR

    43. serpentwithfeet, soil

    43. serpentwithfeet, soil
    43. serpentwithfeet, soil

    Even heathens could tell that Baltimore-bred Josiah Wise (who goes by serpentwithfeet) has a background in singing in church—he’s intensely melismatic, and his insane vibrato is often stacked dozens of times on top of itself to create a one-man choir. The ornate vocal arrangements comprise just one feature that makes soil a small miracle. As an artist, he already sounds fully formed on his debut album, a showcase for his singular, gothic spin on R&B, in which the lyrical content is as layered as the harmonies. His lips can turn the profane poetic (more than one soil song rhapsodizes giving blowjobs), can transform wallowing into an art (“I want to make a pageant of my grief,” he declares in “mourning song”), and when he says, “Bless your heart,” he doesn’t mean it in that condescending, aren’t-you-precious kind of way—he just means it. He revels in the funk of the male body, and savors the bitterness of lost love’s residual emotion. soil is as idiosyncratic as it is traditionalist—it’s albums like these that push genres forward. — RICH JUZWIAK

    42. Lonnie Holley, MITH

    42. Lonnie Holley, MITH
    42. Lonnie Holley, MITH

    How could any but the singular artist himself describe the work of Lonnie Holley? His life—so rich with tragic kismet and transfixing nuance and awesome feeling—belongs capsulized in something like the Smithsonian, an existence reflecting the magnitude of self-actualization and resilience, his music just one ecstatic aspect of an autobiographical multimedia library. Since his birth in 1950 Alabama, Holley has been artistically responding and subject to America’s most arcane systems of oppression: the Jim Crow South, the trauma of racially motivated domestic terrorism, the abuse of eminent domain, the institutional apartheid inked into the founding documents of this country. How could any but he reflect accurately on the triumph of his impossibly beatific, transcendent, clairvoyant, and heartbreaking 2018 release for Jagjaguwar, Mith—where the monolith of his life pours into every swirl of brass, every swarm of percussion, every improvised piano run, every mesmeric confession?

    “See, the whole thing that I’m saying this morning that I haven’t said to any other interviewer,” the 68-year-old polymath tells me when I reach him by phone, “is that nature has been my coach.” Again: how do we parse this further than its essence? “From my little-bitty childhood, doing music my way, tapping on rocks and broken pieces of glass to get sounds, or hearing sound, or being trained and coached by just the actions of nature itself.” Making stream-of-consciousness song in one form or another for decades, improvising keyboard incantations on his debut 2012 Dust-to-Digital release Just Before Music, the sheer melody of his very conversation—it’s the production values and attention-to-detail of Mith that sets it apart, not only in Holley’s endless canon (though this is really only his third “record”) but also as a landmark record of the year. “I don’t want to put myself out there like I should be some heroic, hit-slanging artist—because I’m not. I’m just a human,” he says. “I didn’t think my music was gonna get this far. But it wouldn’t have been able to get this far without the orchestration of a kind of togetherness: Let’s take art. Let’s take music. Let’s take the landscape. Let’s give them all of that. Let’s take Lonnie Holley getting out there and learning how to be a coach to his own music. I had to learn.”

    It’s as if Lonnie Holley has centrifugally attracted the right people right at this moment for the ultimate potency of his message at this moment in history—because this is the perfect moment. “It’s important to be the star of where you are,” he says. “A lot of times we try to be stars in other places. But being a star in your place may be for the betterment of right there.” Because there’s no opportunity naturally to create a memory. Because all the information in the history of mankind is beamed into your pocket—so why bother even looking, it’s all just right there? So to be able to so specifically and cosmically translate the pure density of this trauma, through expansive and inclusive sound—there’s something to be gained, here, beyond a listening experience. “Yes, also a key to the gates that need to be opened, where humans can re-enter,” Holley says. “A lot of times we leave out the house, and a lot of times we slam the door. And we forget to take the key. I’m more of a key to get back into certain situations.” Holley’s every word seethes with the weight of U.S. history, even as he hangs up the phone, offering an anticapitalist off-the-cuff aphorism: “Really growing up second-by-second, we can wear all of these shoes, while only wearing one pair in our graves.” — DALE W. EISINGER

    41. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hope Downs

    41. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hope Downs
    41. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hope Downs

    The songs of Melbourne’s Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever sparkle with lived details. A pair of lovers takes shelter under a jacaranda, and not just any old tree; an ex-flame pulls up to a house driving an old coupe in faded midnight blue, though it would have been much easier to settle for “car.” These characters bask and wallow like leads in a Luca Guadagnino movie, and RBCF’s trio of interlocking clean guitars play the role of the golden-hour sunlight, enveloping everything and adding a romantic charge to even the most banal exchanges. The band’s debut album Hope Downs, released after a pair of well-received EPs, offers more than an uncommonly vivid rendering of twenty- or thirty-something coupling and ennui. Album highlight “Mainland,” like Guadagnino’s A Bigger Splash, sets a love story against the backdrop of a refugee crisis, throwing other, pettier problems into relief without pretending like they don’t matter to the people going through them. RBCF make rock music that is righteous but not preachy, smart but not showy, tender but not lovey-dovey, and most crucially, adult but not boring. — ANDY CUSH

    40. Yves Tumor, Safe in the Hands of Love

    40. Yves Tumor, Safe in the Hands of Love
    40. Yves Tumor, Safe in the Hands of Love

    After years of quiet releases and subtly powerful experimental projects, Yves Tumor has come violently and beautifully into his own. His first album for Warp, Safe in the Hands of Love incorporates elements of ambient, lo-fi, noise-pop, and punk for a wholly undefinable musical experience. The album’s mercurial nature is apparent in the first two tracks: Opener “Faith in Nothing Except in Salvation,” an off-kilter take on anthemic jazz, is followed immediately by “Economy of Freedom,” which begins with gauzy, resonant synths before dipping into ambient house and a lone vocal melody for the coda. Each subsequent song delivers something new, but always feels of a piece with the set.

    Where past Yves Tumor releases convey emotion through samples—the voices of others—on Safe in the Hands Of Love, it’s his own voice at the center of the mix. Tumor spits out the chorus of “Noid” in a half-sung rasp: “They call it a sickness / PTSD, depression / Safe in the hands of love / That’s where I feel the pressure of / 911.” Tumor points to love, but his dizzying musical twists and turns are part of a unified concept marked by something entirely different. “Have you looked outside? / I’m scared for my life,” he continues. There’s nothing ironic, then, about the album title; Safe in the Hands of Love offers warm, heady confusion as an antidote to fear. Look outside and face death—or remain in love, in disorientation, and see death through the kaleidoscope. — WILL GOTTSEGEN

    39. Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism

    39. Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism
    39. Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism

    Good cover songs can work like good historical fiction, altering the details of the past so that they seem to vibrate with the intensity of the present and with the personality of the interpreter. Meshell Ndegeocello’s Ventriloquism is an album full of radical and nonlinear alterations of older songs; she moves through R&B radio staples with minimum waste and maximum joy, chipping away at their more obvious parts and sharpening whatever fragments are left over. She bends Ralph Tresvant’s “Sensitivity” into a queer question mark; she relocates Al B. Sure’s icy “Nite and Day” to an equatorial heat; she adds a soft glow to the edges of Janet Jackson’s “Funny How Time Flies” as if she were painting it from memory. Ndegeocello’s choices are never obvious, as when she speaks through the individual characters in TLC’s “Waterfalls” as if summoning them via seance, or when she reconfigures George Clinton’s aerobic electrofunk workout “Atomic Dog” as a country-western jam that’s vivid and psychedelic yet heavy as a tumbleweed. It’s so playful that the emotional impact of her cover of Prince’s “Sometimes It Snows in April” almost arrives without warning, slowed down and practically ached from a heavily reverbed electric guitar. It’s a perfect cover, exposing all the mourning and sadness that have settled into the song since Prince’s death and joining it seamlessly with the old sadness that caused Prince to write it, past and present melting into a single recording. — BRAD NELSON

    38. Makaya McCraven, Universal Beings

    38. Makaya McCraven, Universal Beings
    38. Makaya McCraven, Universal Beings

    Chicago drummer Makaya McCraven belongs to a loosely defined international cohort of musicians who come from jazz tradition but are equally enthusiastic about hip-hop, blending the two with a holism that sometimes eluded earlier generations. Perhaps their success is partly a function of their age: McCraven is 35, young enough that rap and electronic music are not stylistic afterthoughts, but integral pieces of his musical upbringing. He expresses his affinity in his playing, heavy on swaggering snare and hi-hat patterns that may as well have been sampled from soul 45s, but also in what he does with these sounds after he makes them. McCraven is equally adept as a producer and a player, and for years he has made albums and mixtapes based on tapes of his own freely improvised live ensemble performances, which he later edits, chops up, loops, re-pitches, and so on, treating them as raw material for new compositions.

    Universal Beings is his most ambitious effort by a wide margin, compiling recordings from concerts and studio sessions with four distinct groups whose members span multiple continents. The approach may be reminiscent of Miles Davis and Teo Macero’s work on boundary-obliterating ‘70s albums like Live-Evil, but the finished product is often more like J Dilla and the Soulquarians, serving up dense but easygoing grooves. It’s not all mellow, however: The album’s third side, featuring London musicians including reed player Shabaka Hutchings (himself a leading member of the new jazz-rap vanguard), stirs up a rhythmic storm that would make Miles proud. At a series of recent concerts, McCraven and a 10-piece backing band performed another layer of alchemy on this heavily processed music, turning the aqueous jams of Universal Beings into a set of recognizably “jazz” tunes, with hummable heads followed by exchanges of virtuosic post-bop soloing. Any traditionalists who would doubt whether these masters of vibe can actually play need only see them in action. — ANDY CUSH

    37. Saba, Care For Me

    37. Saba, Care For Me
    37. Saba, Care For Me

    “I don’t wanna fight no more… because I’m not a fighter,” sing Chicago rapper Saba and guest vocalist Kaina on “Fighter.” It’s a stance at odds with what we expect of rappers, and indeed, Care for Me is uncommonly soft and reflective, tinged with a melancholy that never seems to lift. Even the track titled “Smile” sounds like a hard-earned moment of bliss as Saba details a Chicago where the “grass is all splotchy, vacant lot splotchy,” and dreams of escaping for a vacation in the South. With its warm, neo-soul hues and introspective voices, Care for Me builds towards a tragic finale: the death of his cousin, which he recounts on the haunting “Heaven All Around Me.” But the entire album is marked by an inescapable sense of loss, and Saba renders it with lovely grace and with a remarkable lack of false bravado. — MOSI REEVES

    36. Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer

    36. Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer
    36. Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer

    Janelle Monáe may be the greatest worldbuilder in pop,even going back to her Outkast collaboration days; judging by the weighty pansexual cyberpunk “emotion picture” accompanying Dirty Computer, that hasn’t changed. Her music hasn’t always matched her high concepts—too studied, too restrained. But Dirty Computer is the closest she’s come to making an album in which she’s all things to all people. Most obviously, she’s a successor to Prince: The Julia Michaels/Justin Tranter-penned “Make Me Feel” is a blatant “Kiss” homage, and “Americans” is one “dearly beloved” away from “Let’s Go Crazy.” Monáe’s one of the few people who can actually pull it off. She’s a Grammy darling, proffering such Recording Academy bait as a Jon Brion interlude, a Stevie Wonder speech, and a lush Brian Wilson vocal arrangement on “Dirty Computer,” the album opener that doubles as a cover letter with a blank to stamp on Record of the Year. On “Django Jane” she’s a conscious rapper; on “Crazy, Classic, Live” and “Take a Byte” an immaculately cool neo-soul artist. She’s also having a lot more fun. “Screwed” faces Dirty Computer’s dystopia with a defiant stand—or more precisely, many defiant layers of post-apocalyptic sex. “I Got the Juice” builds a play on “pussy grabs back” (now there’s a phrase that dated fast) to the braggadociously absurd: “Give you pussy cataracts.” Who else is doing this much, this well? — KATHERINE ST. ASAPH

    35. Drakeo the Ruler, Cold Devil

    35. Drakeo the Ruler, Cold Devil
    35. Drakeo the Ruler, Cold Devil

    Drakeo the Ruler’s breakout tape, released in the final days of 2017, is a master class in euphemism. It’s not just the Los Angeles rapper’s world-building slang—uchies, pippi longstockings, flu flamming, mud walking—but a deep commitment to toying with language as code. He calls his guns “acronyms” and turns the word into a verb; personifies store names and bill faces in order to tell lames that they’re strangers; flips common phrases like, “I rock out in Givenchy when I’m playing heavy metal,” into oh-shit violence. His monotone lean-slurred croak, shadowy and unassuming, strengthens the disguise. Drakeo recorded the album in between pris on stints of dubious circumstance, claims he’s heard his music inside his LAPD precinct, and raps like the surveillance never stops. The production—misty pad tones, haunting piano, snaps, claps—offers a post-Mustard vision in soul-drained grayscale, leaving space for dense runs of internal rhyme to dance off-beat. At times repetitive, but narcotically so. — TOSTEN BURKS

    34. Charlie Puth, Voicenotes

    34. Charlie Puth, Voicenotes
    34. Charlie Puth, Voicenotes

    The first step on the road to enjoying Voicenotes is recognizing that Charlie Puth thinks his earlier music is garbage, too. “That album was not me at all,” he told Billboard of his debut Nine Track Mind, before saying he agreed with what he erroneously alleged to be a lowest-ever Metacritic score. On Instagram, you can watch Puth demo songs and remix classics in real time, as if imploring the world to recognize him as something more than an avatar of bad taste whose voice exists only to echo across deserted American shopping malls. Voicenotes, then, pursues the sort of respect you can only achieve via extreme precision, and is studious about its execution. A Berklee grad, Puth imbues the album with the spirit of a straight-A student, pinning perfect melodies to exacting production like a child standing proudly in front of his first-place science board. In his attempt to win over skeptics, he’s created an album that could be construed as reinforcing the worst perceptions of his music.

    But as the pop marketplace, shrouded in a narcotic fog, continued to elevate the lo-fi and lovingly slapdash, Puth’s ruthless skill and enthusiastic effort were a refreshing antidote, an attempted rewiring of the public’s pleasure centers. He’s cited Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis as his main inspiration for the album, but in truth this is ‘80s pop revivalism that Patrick Bateman would love, all gleaming, reflective surfaces as clean and sharp-edged as a marble table. That Puth aimed for timeless cool and instead landed on the kind of cool only recognized as such decades after the fact is a lesson that should not be lost on us. — JORDAN SARGENT

    33. Kelly Moran, Ultraviolet

    33. Kelly Moran, Ultraviolet
    33. Kelly Moran, Ultraviolet

    In interviews leading up to the release of Ultraviolet, experimental pianist and Oneohtrix Point Never touring member Kelly Moran spoke of being influenced by the sounds in the woods near her childhood home on Long Island. The noises she heard—natural and unforced—prompted a sort breakthrough for the way in the classically-trained musician approached composition. The tension between the traditionalist approach of Moran’s formal training and what she’s described as the “trance-like state” she experienced while recording Ultraviolet’s underlying improvisations is evident in the album’s final form. Highlights like the driving, meditative “Helix” and somber, wandering “Water Music” demonstrate what works best: Beginning with a gentle minimalism, they build towards cacophonous endings in ways that feel both fully planned and spontaneous, guiding the listener towards a realization only they can interpret. — TAYLOR BERMAN

    32. Ohmme, Parts

    32. Ohmme, Parts
    32. Ohmme, Parts

    Ohmme play with the confidence and abandon of musicians who are scared of nothing and capable of almost anything. The Chicago duo’s past musical pedigree runs the gamut from hip-hop to post-rock to classical music to free improv to Jeff Tweedy. On Parts, the sophomore album by Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart (plus monster drummer Matt Carroll), there’s a level of willful obscurity to parts of the libretto, as well as the metrical shifts and no-wave cacophony built into the band’s arrangements. But insofar as this music is “difficult,” it is also warm, conversational, and funny, reminiscent of the group who Ohmme’s vocals most directly call to mind: close-harmonizing folk-pop iconoclasts The Roches. On Parts, atonal guitar noise vies with nimble, Swingle Singers-like harmonies for space in the mix. In the Deerhoof tradition, childlike wonder and absurdity is pitted against carefully orchestrated chaos.

    Ohmme’s musical and lyrical humor makes their grim disaffection, suitable for the times, more palpable. At times on Parts, Cunningham and Stewart seem to pick up the Western world gingerly between thumb and forefinger, examine it with disgust, and even contemplate its eventual demise. (“Cue up the movie to the part where they all sink and drown.”) “Sentient Beings,” bolstered by horns and strings, is a multi-sectional baroque-pop epic that acutely expresses modern feelings of disorientation. Parts shares musical DNA with the sort of post-punk-infused indie rock that was much more popular nearly a decade-and-a-half ago, but its open-source, polyglot sensibility, and righteous vitriol, are totally of the moment. — WINSTON COOK-WILSON

    31. 03 Greedo, God Level

    31. 03 Greedo, God Level
    31. 03 Greedo, God Level

    When 03 Greedo turned himself into authorities on June 28 to serve a 20 year prison sentence, rap fans suffered the loss of a captivating and prolific artist. God Level, released one day before, is Greedo’s strongest release yet, a fitting testament to the L.A. rapper’s substantial talent. The album captures his ferociously vivid rhymes and his alien melodic warbles, both applied to songs about growing up under desolate circumstances. Sunny Cali funk production belies lyrics that are violent and brutally vulnerable; when Greedo’s voice cracks, as it often does, it projects years of struggle. Despite this occasional darkness, Greedo is an easy rap folk hero to love: the freedom of his performances—unconcerned with whether he sings off key or garbles his words—is both impressive and emboldening. The world is worse without him free and making music. — ISRAEL DARAMOLA

    30. Jon Hopkins, Singularity

    30. Jon Hopkins, Singularity
    30. Jon Hopkins, Singularity

    Jon Hopkins’ fifth album is the kind of record that aspiring producers and mix engineers might study for years to come, so crisp is every snare hit, so rich every texture of layered synth. Singularity comes five years after Immunity, the album that changed Hopkins’s reputation from Eno accomplice to auteur in his own right, and you can hear every day of craft and labor in its immaculate construction. He is reverent of the traditions of techno and house but not beholden to them, drawing also from the soaring climaxes of post-rock and the laser-guided chord changes of modern pop. If track titles like “Everything Connected” and “Luminous Beings” didn’t tip you off already, Hopkins crafted Singularity after several life-changing experiences with psychedelics, and the album is unabashedly earnest, almost religious, in its search for transcendence. When a devotional-sounding choir emerges midway through the ambient-leaning “Feel First Life,” the drama is almost too much to bear. It is both a relief and a thrill, when, a few minutes later, the beat comes back in. — ANDY CUSH

    29. Tirzah, Devotion

    29. Tirzah, Devotion
    29. Tirzah, Devotion

    After years of dance EPs about conversations in club corners, the London-based musician Tirzah turned to love songs where the other person might as well be absent. Devotion is intimate on a practically neurochemical level: Though she repeatedly sings of “you” and “we,” her lightly modulated vocals don’t suggest dialogue so much as an internal conversation, constantly rehearsed and rehashed. A full-time print designer, Tirzah recorded the album in fits and starts with longtime collaborator Mica Levi, giving them room to experiment across sonic and emotional bands: an anthemic, drunk synthbrass examination of devotion (“Holding On”); a spangled slow jam about conflict (“Basic Need”); and Auto-Tuned taunts (“Guilty”). Levi’s 2016 Oscar-nominated score for Jackie was a stately exploration of artifice and composure; here, her production is unruffled and warm, a cozy headspace for Tirzah to write all over. The one intrusion comes from fellow Londoner Coby Sey, whose feature on the title track is largely limited to the phrase “listen to me.” It’s not clear whether Tirzah does, or will. — BRAD SHOUP

    28. SOB x RBE, Gangin

    28. SOB x RBE, Gangin
    28. SOB x RBE, Gangin

    Everything appeared to be going right for the Vallejo, California rap group SOB x RBE earlier this year. The four-piece act was building on previous singles (“Anti,” “Lane Changing”), their song “Pandemic” from the Black Panther soundtrack scored on the Hot 100, all while leading up to their own debut album Gangin. The group carried that momentum into a energic collection of party raps that builds on mix of 80s funk and post-hyphy rap on “Anti Social” and “Lifestyle”. Their Northern california minimalism could be heard down the state in the Los Angeles voices of Shoreline Mafia or the troll comedy Blueface; meanwhile, SOB x RBE were often effortlessly joyful. Sadly for fans of the crew after this second album of the year, Gangin II, star member Yhung T.O. announced his intention to depart from the group. Still Gangin holds up, as each member of the group wasn’t at their peak but were still on the rise. — DAVID TURNER

    27. Christine And The Queens, Chris

    27. Christine And The Queens, Chris
    27. Christine And The Queens, Chris

    Who is she? This year, the artist formerly known as Christine and the Queens’ Héloïse Letissier reintroduced herself as Chris, a passionate and mischievous knight of funk-pop with a self-titled album to match. The ambitious Chris is actually two albums, one English and one French, though the tracklists aren’t quite identical, and Letissier’s elliptic, impressionistic lyrics are seldom a direct translation. She’s absurdly talented, as a performer and production designer as well as a singer-producer, and she’s learned by watching the best (Janet, Madonna). But for all its flawless execution, Chris feels most driven by her insatiable impatience, by the rush of sexual exploration and the frustration of self-discovery. Across the spare acrobatics of “Doesn’t Matter” and the liquid gold of the Dâm-Funk feature “Girlfriend,” the album’s titular character reveals herself as liberated, lustful, restless, deliberately un-feminine. She’s keenly aware that most of the world doesn’t know how to see her, but the defiant Chris of “The Walker” makes sure they do anyway: “If they’re looking down, I’m offering my chin.” She might be the most honest pop star we’ve got. — ANNA GACA

    26. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Sparkle Hard

    26. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Sparkle Hard
    26. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Sparkle Hard

    “If my heart has a shape, well, then it is an ellipse,” Stephen Malkmus once insisted. Sparkle Hard reminds us that the former Pavement frontman is more complicated than that—maybe something like an icosidodecahedron. For their first LP in four years, the reinvigorated Jicks jack into the zeitgeist (sorta) while disavowing all tired default settings (unequivocally). Tunes smoothly change course on a dime, from pastoral to gnarly, from shambling to Stereolab. “Rattler” and “Brethren” are judiciously tye-died in Autotune. Bluesy standout shuffle “Future Suite” gets bent on stream-of-consciousness prose that invites translation. “Refute” is a sly, countrified duet featuring Kim Gordon. And with “Bike Lane” and “Middle America”—the former a coy rebuke, the latter a cache of slaps disguised as gifts—Malkmus auditions to become indie rock’s gnomic woke laureate. Go, Stevie, go! RAYMOND CUMMINGS

    25. NAO, Saturn

    25. NAO, Saturn
    25. NAO, Saturn

    With a series of EPs and a sturdy debut album, British singer-songwriter Nao established herself as a commercial-facing artist fluttering around R&B’s margins. But on her astonishing sophomore album, Saturn, she truly takes flight. Her narrators spend a lot of time with their feet off the ground—orbiting, flying—on this cohesively cosmic collection of songs inspired by the astrological concept of Saturn’s return. The time when Saturn returns to its position at one’s birth is said to mark the passage into adulthood, and there’s a great sense of maturity here. Nao’s songs are lovelorn without being bitter and delivered in a honey-coated chirp that’s somewhat reminiscent of Stephanie Mills and Fantasia. She takes a painterly approach to genre, dabbing at and bending forms like retro-neo soul and soulful tropical house. Like Prince and Kate Bush, she has a knack for integrating her weirdo tendencies (pitched-down vocal experimentation, morphing song structures) so that they enhance the poignancy of her songs instead of detracting from them. Nao is an artist whose every release has managed to seem like a breakthrough. May she never stop. — RICH JUZWIAK

    24. JPEGMAFIA, Veteran

    24. JPEGMAFIA, Veteran
    24. JPEGMAFIA, Veteran

    From Eminem’s battle with The Source to Migos walking out of a Complex interview last year, rappers have long been wary of the press. So it’s no surprise to hear Baltimore rapper JPEGMafia yell the following: “Tight grip on the chopper / That kickback light / Put hands on a blogger / Make ‘em beg for his life.” That mistrust of the mainstream runs throughout Veteran, a comically dark album that keeps a keen eye on topics of gentrification (“Whole Foods”), post-aughts hipsterdom (“Real Nega”), and political unrest. On first listen, JPEGMafia’s vocals recall the abrasive work of Death Grips, but the goofy production keeps the record from same navel-gazing mythologizing. Veteran is ready to confront a world being weighed down by the forces of capitalism and fascism (“Alt-right want war, well that’s fine then”) with a sly smirk. — DAVID TURNER

    23. Tierra Whack, Whack World

    23. Tierra Whack, Whack World
    23. Tierra Whack, Whack World

    The things you can say about Tierra Whack’s breakthrough project Whack World most likely exceed the length of the tape three times over. A testament to imagination and artfulness crammed into record time, Whack World’s distinctive magic lies in the way the 23-year-old Philadelphia native builds her own irreverent and charming reality of misguided love affairs, dead pets, and fun nights out. Her chameleonic ability spans multiple rap styles, starry-eyed singing, and Autotuned warbles, uniting the laugh lines with a sincere desire to be loved and cared for. “I’m tired of trying love / Don’t try to buy my love / I’m tired of crying out,” she sing-raps on “Hookers” in a voice so vulnerable that you forget might how, just a few minutes prior, she redefined “B.E.T.” as “Bitches Eat Tacos.” Tierra Whack knows how to win you over, but just as you’re ready to completely let her in, she’s already gone. — ISRAEL DARAMOLA

    22. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign, MihTy

    22. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign, MihTy
    22. Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign, MihTy

    Sporting a brisk runtime, a mid-‘90s-hued jewel of an album cover, and an earworm lead single (“The Light”) built on the immediately recognizable Keni Burke “Risin’ to the Top” bassline, one could be forgiven for assuming Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative album MihTy would be a nostalgic, if fun, trifle—a genre-indebted collection of tropes. But that same skepticism was similarly nullified years ago, when we all wondered what the “Birthday Sex” and “Toot It and Boot It” guys were doing dropping challenging, ambitious solo mixtapes at the dawn of the decade. They have a habit of outperforming expectations, and coming off a somewhat tumultuous period for Jeremih and a prosperous run from Ty, they were due for a heat check. Cue MihTy, which allows two of the sultriest personas in the genre to get in and out in just over half an hour. Jeremih continues to sound really fucking good over glistening, clubby, slightly psychedelic tracks such as “Lie 2 Me” and “Ride It,” which recall the easy alchemy of his best Late Nights-era songs. Ty Dolla $ign, ever the proficient songwriter, is the ideal foil to Jeremih—his huskier presence lends the album empathy (“don’t just get yourself a bag, get you a Birkin”), instead of allowing it to slip into a purely lascivious background listen. Its low stakes amplify its pleasures, like enjoying the simple walk together to the front door after a date. — MATTHEW RAMIREZ

    21. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

    21. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
    21. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

    If there’s anything Cardi B loves more than herself it’s money and sex, so it’s no surprise her debut Invasion of Privacy is a brash but lovable triumph. Its 48 minutes span Cardi getting paid, getting ahead, and getting off, delivered via searing confidence and an amalgamation of trap, salsa, and R&B. The album’s momentum was nearly derailed by a ghostwriting controversy, but it hardly matters if Cardi wrote all her own lyrics or not—there’s only one rapper on Earth who could get away with something like “pussy so good I said my own name during sex!” and it isn’t whoever may have actually come up with that line. The Project Pat rework “Bickenhead,” the Latin trap victory lap “I Like It,” and her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” are obvious standouts, but by revealing her insecurities on songs like “Be Careful,” “Ring,” and “Thru Your Phone,” Cardi exposes crucial moments of vulnerability beneath her otherwise impenetrable bad bitch exterior. With Invasion of Privacy, we were reminded that Cardi B is just like the rest of us—fragile, jealous, and seeking a hand to hold. She just so happens to feel those emotions while twerking in $1,000 Dolce & Gabbana heels. — ISABELLA CASTRO-COTA

    20. Kali Uchis, Isolation

    20. Kali Uchis, Isolation
    20. Kali Uchis, Isolation

    A dreamy fusion of lo-fi indie, psych-steeped tropicalia, jazz funk, Kevin Parker-assisted synth pop, and futuristic reggaeton, the debut album from Colombian-American vocalist Kali Uchis is the platonic ideal of musical escapism. And yet, her liner notes reveal it as the exact opposite: a resilient statement, dedicated to “the people who feel trapped in their position, in hopes that the music will enable you to change it.” To that end, the hot-pink haze enshrouding tracks like “In My Dreams” and “Your Teeth In My Neck” is a sly facade, belying one of the album’s biggest takeaways: true freedom, creative or otherwise, starts with a fantasy—but you’ve got to act on it. — ZOE CAMP

    19. Noname, Room 25

    19. Noname, Room 25
    19. Noname, Room 25

    Noname’s Room 25 creeps up on you, holds you down, demands attention. Sit with it and you’ll realize this isn’t just a rap album: it’s a space to heal. On opener “Self,” the artist born Fatimah Warner builds a wall, letting us know she’s untouchable: “My pussy teachin’ ninth grade English / My pussy wrote a thesis on colonialism in conversation with a marginal system in love with Jesus / And y’all still thought a bitch couldn’t rap, huh?”

    Every word spoken, violin played, and voice sung thereafter knocks out a brick, until album centerpiece “Don’t Forget About Me” shatters the barriers completely. “I know my body’s fragile, know it’s made from clay / But if I have to go, I pray my soul is still eternal and my momma don’t forget about me,” Warner softly sing-raps, casting a gentle light on the reality of the human condition. No one is sacred and we all die; the most we can do is love and be loved by those we hold dearest.

    The aptly titled “no name” concludes Room 25 on a similar sentiment, beginning with a minute-and-a-half interlude—necessary oxygen on an album where Warner’s words sometimes feel almost too quick for the lush soundscapes they inhabit. It’s the only possible pace to keep when tackling racism, mortality, sex, gentrification, love, and the anxieties that come with being black in America. “Your life is your life… Don’t let it pass you by,” guest vocalist Adam Ness repeats, lulling the album to a close. Noname already proved she’s not going to let that happen. — ISABELLA CASTRO-COTA

    18. Playboi Carti, Die Lit

    18. Playboi Carti, Die Lit
    18. Playboi Carti, Die Lit

    At a time when Atlanta’s new rappers often feel like postscripts to the city’s reign as the capital of the genre, Playboy Carti continued to offer an arresting alternative with his proper debut album Die Lit. Over unassailable production, handled primarily by his partner in crime Pi’erre Bourne, Carti delivered the sharpest verses of his career, expanding on the hypnotizing minimalism of his self-titled mixtape from last year. Carti’s standout quality is his ability to blend in with instrumentation, allowing his voice to capitalize on the propulsive energy of every percussive element and synth melody. His modus operandi is so singular that every guest contribution on Die Lit could have its success measured by a single criterion: how well it adapted to Carti’s effortless, adlib-heavy rapping style. Some fared better than others, but all pointed to the inimitability of Carti himself. — JOSHUA MINSOO KIM

    17. DJ Koze, Knock Knock

    17. DJ Koze, Knock Knock
    17. DJ Koze, Knock Knock

    To DJ Koze, all music exists in a state of euphoric equality. Music he made, music artists on his label made, his edits of others and their edits of him—it’s all just music, with little regard for traditional distinctions between mine and theirs, original and remix, Bon Iver sample and José González feature. It should feel greedy. Instead, it feels generous. On Knock Knock, Koze wrestles sprawling abundance into shapely tracks that writhe like dance music, swing like R&B, and bounce like pop, in love with all but reducible to none. Dubstep, house, and chipmunk soul are his melted crayons, coloring bespoke environments for guest vocalists—Róisín Murphy, Kurt Wagner from Lambchop, and Speech from Arrested Development—who seem to plummet in from wormholes strewn across spacetime. Naturally, for a counterintuitive masterpiece, the greatest song is the least representative: “Pick Up,” a Daft Punk-worthy anthem pared back to two endlessly revolving chords and a glistening fillip of guitar, rainbow-streaked with subliminal inflections. The vibe is alien fantasyland, but the vantage is deeply human and strikingly good-natured. Koze avoids harsh, dark regions to play in fields of fluid and light, resulting in the year’s most heartwarming, body-moving brain-melt. — BRIAN HOWE

    16. Rico Nasty, Nasty

    16. Rico Nasty, Nasty
    16. Rico Nasty, Nasty

    Rico Nasty’s major label debut justifies the existence of metal-inflected mosh rap by providing the subgenre with an original voice. Focused on spending cash, stealing men, and taunting haters, Rico is crass but witty (“Put it in his face, now he got a candy crush”), violent but sly (“Can’t trip off a basic bitch ‘cause I might break your nail”), and hyperaware of the balance between the two poles. “Rage,” the mixtape’s loudest song, opens with a comical, snarled understatement: “Goodness gracious.” It helps that Rico vocalizes like she’s chewing on barbed wire, her serrated edges coming without much apparent effort, while Soundcloud dudes with similar taste seem to spend all their energy on volume. The production, led by Kenny Beats, uses electric guitar like Lex Luger used orchestration, still privileging the 808s and bass. (Lex himself makes an appearance as well.) Nasty could easily soundtrack a night at the club, or a night spent punching walls. You’ll laugh while you bleed. — TOSTEN BURKS

    15. Ariana Grande, Sweetener

    15. Ariana Grande, Sweetener
    15. Ariana Grande, Sweetener

    When Sweetener arrived in August, it read as a confident, electric, freewheeling album up to its eyes in romance, from a woman who was publicly in love, set against a backdrop of head-spinning, candy-colored Pharrell beats. While singles “no tears left to cry” and “God is a woman” didn’t directly address the courtship of Ariana Grande and then-fiancé Pete Davidson, dropped in the middle of a summer full of regrettable tattoos, B.D.E., and lustful public appearances, Sweetener’s dominant mode scanned as one of punch-drunk love. This context is inextricable from its content: there is, of course, literally a song called “pete davidson” on the album (one of the best here), and a sample lyric goes, “I know you know you’re my soulmate and all that.”

    Then, in October, Grande and Davidson split. This has encased Sweetener in beautiful, molasses-thick amber, 15 songs that, together, form an indomitable wall of love, lust, and wistfulness perpetually frozen in the intoxicating, fun period of a new relationship. Grande finds herself at home in Max Martin and Pharrell’s spritely coloring box (a sharp contrast to the dramatic bad-girl theatrics of 2016’s Dangerous Woman), confidently singing lines like, “Let’s put them topics to bed and go fuck on the roof” and “Once I have you I will never let you go” with a joy that convinced cynics her IRL whirlwind romance was invincible. Grande, rehabilitating after the tragic 2017 bombing at a Manchester concert, threw herself headfirst into love and music, and rewarded listeners with feelings of blissful, careless, reckless, “fuck it”-style liberation. — MATTHEW RAMIREZ

    14. Snail Mail, Lush

    14. Snail Mail, Lush
    14. Snail Mail, Lush

    For Lindsey Jordan, songwriting was never just confessionalism. While as Snail Mail she’s spent the last few years convincing skeptics of the power of heartfelt lyricism, the 19-year-old musician has always had a certain knack for channeling alt-rock heroes into her clear-eyed melodies and expertly written choruses. On the aptly-titled Lush, Jordan’s long-standing lyrical skill finally finds its match in crystalline production, welling up into some of the heaviest, most cathartic guitar-driven pop of the year. Songs like “Pristine,” “Heat Wave,” and “Golden Dream” feel like fully realized versions of a sound Jordan’s been chasing from the start, combining the heart-wrenching lyrics of Liz Phair with the intricate jazz chords of The Breeders, Ex Hex, and Sonic Youth. As compositionally rich as it is overflowing with heart-on-your-sleeve hooks, Lush comes as welcome reminder that there’s still something satisfying in sincere commitment to form. — ROB ARCAND

    13. U.S. Girls, In A Poem Unlimited

    13. U.S. Girls, In A Poem Unlimited
    13. U.S. Girls, In A Poem Unlimited

    Now leading John and Yoko-era Elephant’s Memory, now miming at a Lumberton lounge, now Olivia Newton-John in her synth-pop phase, Meghan Remy shows a protean delight in her sixth album, playing one of a dozen cross-generational avatars of pop feminism. Yet this can be its own trap. “I can’t expand on my own theme,” she sings in “Incidental Boogie.” She has no trouble sticking a dagger into targets whose theme expansions proved disappointing. Chary about explicitness but amused by what she thinks she’s getting away with, “M.A.H.” calls bullshit on Barack Obama only after a space-age Phil Spector girl group settles into Diana Ross bubble-disco. She’s not wrong to be mad as hell: a “winner’s smile” in public gave Obama the cover to order drone attacks in the Middle East. “Through that screen, I wanted to believe everything,” Remy sings, in a tone suggesting thwarted love. No wonder the madness of the present encourages backward glances. — ALFRED SOTO

    12. Mariah Carey, Caution

    12. Mariah Carey, Caution
    12. Mariah Carey, Caution

    Mariah Carey has spent a few years fighting a losing battle against the world’s attention inevitably turning somewhere else. Her last big single, the mysteriously hashtagged “#Beautiful,” couldn’t save her 2014 album Me. I Am Mariah… the Elusive Chanteuse from being repeatedly delayed by a fruitless search for another hit. That album presented Carey as still clinging to some perception of the zeitgeist even as she successfully charted a course for her music in an era of post-relevance. With Caution, however, she appears unbothered by it all. The album was announced via a song, “GTFO,” as small and icy as a single snowflake, with the same fleeting sort of magic that seems to evaporate as soon as it appears. But it was also a harbinger of a record as colored by Carey’s unique blend of mischievousness and sentimentality as any in her deeply rewarding discography.

    “GTFO” is a picture of weariness, but it is ballooned by a quiet levity: Mariah cites the exact label of red wine that is getting her through the whole ordeal before telling her man to grab his “tings” and excusing herself, in Italian, to call him a car. “A No No” takes the same emotion but makes it delirious, with Mariah namedropping her lawyer and comparing herself to both Edward Scissorhands and Ginger from Gilligan’s Island. For good measure, she slips into French, Spanish, Japanese, and Portuguese on the song’s outro as her melodies catapult into the sky. On “The Distance,” she brags about an eternal love while being egged on by the peppy chants of a disembodied team of cheerleaders.

    Nonetheless, Caution is at heart a modest album lit from within by the warm glow of nostalgia. On “With You,” Carey sings to a lover who first fell for her in 1997 (“ever since that Bone Thugs song”), celebrating time spent “playing Confessions and our bodies blending.” Later on she samples Lil’ Kim and conjures a verse from Slick Rick, who floats through “Giving Me Life” as cool as a fall breeze. Perhaps the most affecting moment, though, is the outro of “8th Grade,” on which Timbaland emerges to converse with Carey as if he’s an oracle, muttering and beatboxing like it’s 1998. If it feels like he suddenly commandeers the album to call out to Aaliyah, you can understand why—Mariah makes a compelling case to join her in peering into the past, even as she continues to march into the future. — JORDAN SARGENT

    11. Parquet Courts, Wide Awake!

    11. Parquet Courts, Wide Awake!
    11. Parquet Courts, Wide Awake!

    Leave it to Parquet Courts to follow communist praxis with anti-New England Patriots vitriol. On “Total Football,” the opening track to their new record, they mesh sports rivalries with Marxist rhetoric until they’re one and the same. Wide Awake!, their sixth and most plainly political record, sees the band take aim at state violence, rapid gentrification, political acquiescence, and Tom fuckin’ Brady, all with the same acerbic attitude and raucous loudness as their previous releases, tuned a bit finer thanks to production from Danger Mouse. But Parquet Courts are still genteel punks, and rage is almost always met with reason: on “Wide Awake,” Andrew Savage barks about his uncontrollable wokeness like he’s crawling out of his skin, while “Normalization” finds him questioning if he’s sane enough to even pass the Turing Test. “Almost Had to Start a Fight” nearly ends in violence against alt-right idiots before Savage is paralyzed by logos. Parquet Courts has long trafficked in winking referentiality, and that’s certainly potent here. But “Mardis Gras Beads” and “Freebird II,” two sloping, ambling tracks that live in their own hazy universe of 70s southern rock, are a sign that, at the heart of their angriest record yet, Parquet Courts weren’t afraid to embrace tenderness. — ARIELLE GORDON

    10. Oneohtrix Point Never, Age Of

    10. Oneohtrix Point Never, Age Of
    10. Oneohtrix Point Never, Age Of

    Popular culture was always going to get a little more baroque in the age of Trump. From visual art and architecture to the gaudy, gilded interior of Trump’s own Fifth Avenue apartment, the heinous taste of this nightmare era has always felt more than a little on-the-nose, like a poorly-written dystopia that just can’t keep up with the oppressive realities of the present. For Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, the autocratic obsession with baroque excess took on new meaning while reading The Fourth Turning, a bizarre collection of conspiratorial pseudo-science constantly cited among Steve Bannon’s favorite books. Both Lopatin’s dizzying live show and prophetic album Age Of explore the crackpot comedy of fringe political thought, with sequencers and synth pads acting out an intricate drama as a lowly MIDI harpsichord sings at center stage.

    Like the slimy hypergrunge of its predecessor, Age Of takes adolescent kitsch to its extreme, basking in a bleary-eyed headspace in between factual and fictional timelines. Songs like “Babylon” and “Black Snow” reimagine the ‘80s radio pop of Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel by way of Spielberg science fiction, while “Toys 2″ and “We’ll Take It” combine evocative, era-specific sounds into cartoonishly grotesque theater numbers. Unlike the soupy YouTube collages of his peers, Lopatin’s commitment to narrative remains a guiding force; the alien logic of each track plays out in ways that make sense within their respective universes. As much about failed timelines as everyday collapse, Age Of proves that sometimes comedy is the only legitimate response to an era so outrageously committed to decline. — ROB ARCAND

    9. Robyn, Honey

    9. Robyn, Honey
    9. Robyn, Honey

    Everyone would have loved another Body Talk. Robyn could make Body Talks for centuries into the future, past the point when humans evolve away from bodies and talk, and she’d still be beloved for the tearstained bangers on (Vestigial) Body Talk, Pt. 1,000. When she dropped Honey’s long-awaited first single “Missing U,” an ebullient pop sparkler much like “Call Your Girlfriend” or “Hang With Me,” it seemed like she might be releasing another Body Talk.

    Instead, the album she released is older, stranger, and much, much sadder. But it’s not the extroverted sadness of “Dancing On My Own” or “Be Mine!” It’s something lonelier and obsessive, an album about the liminal spaces of memory and the way the past can feel so painfully, grippably present. Songs bleed and fade into other songs; the best cuts sound like they’re heard in a drowsy flashback. The heartbreak is real—a failed relationship coincided with the death of longtime recording collaborator Klas Åhlund. But the arrangements are experimental, less Body Talk than her underrated side projects with Röyksopp, La Bagatelle Musique and protégée Zhala (who appears on “Human Being”). They’re less pop songs than mini-club sets, the kind that don’t have verses and choruses as much as haze to disappear in.

    Even the joyful songs are wistful at best. The Kindness-produced “Send to Robin Immediately” turns Lil Louis’s “French Kiss” into a carpe-diem reverie, with the ever-present threat that the moment can’t quite be seized anymore. “Honey” is a love song that’s frankly sexual and lushly sensual, as in stated influence The Sensual World; it also begins “you won’t get what you need.” Even the party songs are unsettling. “Beach2K20″ is a mix of a sample from Timmy Thomas’s “Why Can’t We Live Together” (the same track used in Drake’s “Hotline Bling”), iMessage sounds, and Chrono Trigger strings, amid which Robyn dreams about a beach rager that’s years away and barely planned. Toward the middle, she starts absentmindedly singing “Show Me Love,” her teenage hit both a fantasy and hers alone. — KATHERINE ST. ASAPH

    8. Pusha T, Daytona

    8. Pusha T, Daytona
    8. Pusha T, Daytona

    There’s a story that in his private life, Prince was much closer in personality to The Time’s comic mastermind Morris Day than fans realized: quick with a corny joke, crassly opportunist, and prone to convincing women to wear camisole lingerie in public. Perhaps the same may be said of Pusha T in relation to Kanye West. Pusha T’s music is seemingly the opposite of what Kanye’s work has become. It is sharp and precise, utterly lacking in sentimentality, and viciously poetic. His volleys at unnamed and named rap personalities feel like unvarnished truth; his D-Boy tales feel lived, no matter how tall and outlandish. In effect, Pusha T communicates things that Kanye cannot, much as The Time nurtured a kind of raw street funk that Prince couldn’t quite conjure on his solo projects (though, of course, those were pretty good, too).

    It’s ironic, then, that Pusha T’s Daytona is celebrated as a singular achievement for the Virginia coke-rap slinger, despite Kanye’s heavy involvement in its production. We can’t quite imagine that the same MAGA hat-wearing doofus whose pathetic collabs with people like 6ix9ine have turned him into a post-millennial Sammy Davis, Jr. also produced what may be the finest half-hour in trad hip-hop music this year. But the Kanye magic is here, in the distorted prog-rock loop of “If You Know You Know” that stutters and bounces like dub reggae, and the deep, gutbucket funk of “The Games We Play.” Everything sounds like a dancehall battle moderated by Lee “Scratch” Perry. Kanye drops a rhyme himself near the end of “What Would Meek Do,” but it’s not necessary. We can hear that he and Pusha T are in communion as they reassert hip-hop as a disruptive art form, the kind that doesn’t get token Grammy statuettes.

    “I’m no different than the priest. Santeria!” cries Pusha T. Yes, Kanye has been resurrected, if only for Daytona’s seven tracks, the best of a G.O.O.D Music summer bummer overshadowed by dragon energy rants. We hate the new Kanye, but the old Kanye is out there, somewhere, even if he only appears as the sound behind Pusha’s voice, smacking the speakers like woofer bass. — MOSI REEVES

    7. Low, Double Negative

    7. Low, Double Negative
    7. Low, Double Negative

    Double Negative is more like a temple, a sculpture, or a cliff than it is like a rock record. On their twelfth album, Low approach sound as a tactile and spatial phenomenon, taking the thunderous bass and overwhelming compression of contemporary pop and electronic music as raw materials for their statuary. The trio, along with producer BJ Burton, mangle and reconstruct these familiar sounds to near-unrecognizability, drawing their apocalyptic undertones closer to the surface. This is a startling reinvention for the long-running Minnesota indie band, who are mostly known for quietly riveting compositions performed in the traditional indie manner: on guitar, bass, and drums. But it’s also a masterful assertion of the same meditative sensibility they’ve always been after. The vocal interplay between Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker is as intimate and melancholic as ever, and the slow and steady pulse at the heart of their music beats on—it’s just that now, everything arrives caked in pixelated layers of ash and debris. Double Negative is Low’s second collaboration with Burton (known for his work with Bon Iver), after 2015’s Ones and Sixes, whose tentative dips into the digital world now feel like a prelude to Double Negative’s total submersion. (If Low were a band near the start of their career, rather than veterans two and a half decades in, the analogies to Kid A and OK Computer would practically write themselves.) The context of Low’s history is helpful for understanding just how bold these recent moves are, but it isn’t at all necessary for appreciating the exquisite music they’re making now. Double Negative stands alone. — ANDY CUSH

    6. Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs

    6. Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs
    6. Earl Sweatshirt, Some Rap Songs

    “Sho you right, it took some passages to get grown / They been called me savage from the get-go,” rhymes Earl Sweatshirt on Some Rap Songs. The rapper has been absent since 2015, when he used I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside to plumb the depths of his depression. Now 23, he gives us his third album (fourth if you count the iconoclastic 2010 mixtape Earl) and generates discomfort for a different reason: his voice is barely distinguishable amidst a maelstrom of disorienting soul loops, and while his technique remains flawless, his subject matter embraces everyday life, albeit distorted. A reminiscence about his late father turns into the dream-like “Red Water” and sleepwalks into a river of blood. He dedicates “Nowhere2go” to personal growth, but the sonic effect is so slurry that it feels like weed talk. Some fans have recoiled at his strangely enigmatic performance here, but for those of us who have followed his progression from angry, foulmouthed provocateur to hermetic innovator, Some Rap Songs is more than satisfying. As he puts it on “The Bends,” “Game isn’t cheap.” — MOSI REEVES

    5. Blood Orange, Negro Swan

    5. Blood Orange, Negro Swan
    5. Blood Orange, Negro Swan

    No album from this year opened as warmly as Negro Swan, with the aqueous guitar scribbles of “Orlando” emerging from the soothing ambient noise of a city block. Consequently, no album also began with such subversion. “First kiss was the floor,” Dev Hynes sings of himself, voice lilting softly over production as tender as spring sunshine. “Thinking, ‘It won’t make a difference if you don’t get up.’” The rest of Hynes’ most stunning album yet as Blood Orange follows that lead, with loose and airy arrangements providing the bone structure for songs that explore, in Hynes’ words, “many types of black depression.” Lead single and standout “Charcoal Baby” again returns to a shimmering guitar tone as Hynes sings about a day-to-day sort of survival: “When you wake up / It’s not the first thing that you wanna know / Can you still count / All of the reasons that you’re not alone?”

    Threaded with interludes that further interrogate modern black identity and shaped by a refined eye for curation and taste, it’s easy to imagine Negro Swan as a companion to A Seat at the Table, the similarly defined album by Solange, with whom Hynes has collaborated in the past. But Hynes’ entry to the canon of post-Black Lives Matter classics is all his own, a shapeshifting record in which scenes and sketches are briefly illuminated like light passing through a film strip. Hynes’ songwriting has always been simple and direct, but here, unmoored from structure, it finally feels free and easy. This suppleness helps engender what is ultimately a radiant sense of hope. The album concludes with Hynes repeating the phrase “the sun comes in / my heart fulfills within” over lightly chiming guitar—offering that on some days you wake up and feel something else. — JORDAN SARGENT

    4. Amen Dunes, Freedom

    4. Amen Dunes, Freedom
    4. Amen Dunes, Freedom

    Damon McMahon creates songs as if they’re halfway through the process of being digested, like premasticated indie rock. The breakout record from McMahon’s Amen Dunes project, Freedom, has 10 songs that are recognizable as indie circa 2018: some post-chillwave haze here, some heartland synth revivalism there, everywhere an abstract romanticism. But the songs twist and mush themselves into strange shapes, eschewing narrative in favor of affect without ever abandoning songform altogether. Shoutout to former Yeah Yeah Yeah guitarist Nick Zinner and longtime Beach House producer Chris Coady for helping to provide the formalist architecture McMahon’s previous records often lacked.

    For all its structural detours, however, Freedom hangs on McMahon’s idiosyncratic (and kinda sexy) vocal delivery, which brought a sense of bounce back to guitar-based indie this year. Scatting, crooning, and braying through the album, McMahon singlehandedly filled the chasm between indie rock’s two dominant identities of the decade: genre-recombinant psychedelic playpen on one end, and home for the weirdo residents of a hypothetical heartland on the other. A lot of indie publications this year spent time considering McMahon’s deconstruction of masculinity, his commitment to the devotional power of music, even his interest in California surfer Miki Dora. But honestly? He just made it sound like a blast to sit there in his mental maelstrom for a while. — AUSTIN BROWN

    3. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

    3. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
    3. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

    If “happy” or “sad” can’t begin to cover it, it’s time for Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour, a gently cosmic country-pop opus that sparkles like new jewelry. Luminous, bittersweet songs like “Slow Burn” and “Lonely Weekend” exemplify the copious crossover appeal of Musgraves’ sensitive songwriting, airy vocals, and willingness to bend country-music tropes without abandoning their emotional poignancy. With her well-recognized gift for marrying the prosaic and the novelistic, Musgraves understands that falling in love really can feel like “Butterflies,” but staying in it is another matter entirely. Golden Hour’s creation coincided with Musgraves’ own marriage (to musician Ruston Kelly), but the album’s moments of vulnerability are as notable as its well-earned vindications: see the tonally perfect dismissal of a disingenuous lover’s demand for “space” on “Space Cowboy,” or the disco-infused kiss-off of “High Horse.” Aided by thoughtful sequencing and easygoing production, Golden Hour is the perfect vector for Musgraves’s psychedelic-assisted revelations that life is beautiful and irreplaceable, even when it’s lonely and boring. For the love of God, don’t give the Grammy to Post Malone. — ANNA GACA

    2. Mitski, Be The Cowboy

    2. Mitski, Be The Cowboy
    2. Mitski, Be The Cowboy

    The musical miniatures that make up Mitski’s fifth album Be the Cowboy explore a familiar bad habit: remodeling one’s self to suit someone’s else’s perceived hopes and expectations, or perhaps your own. Mitski Miyawaki’s narrators wade through the wreckage of failed attempts at this maneuver. They address the ghosts of people they once thought they knew, or the back of a distant lover in bed, offering unsparing analysis of each. The past and present fold into each other, and the future seems unimaginable, or oppressive, like it couldn’t possibly offer anything but more of the same. Is it even possible to break vicious cycles, to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past? Perhaps a bit of creative and conscious self-adjustment is more effective than hacking away endlessly at “being yourself”—fretting over exactly what that is, and whether you’re honoring it during every given argument, tryst, show, or song.

    The concision and universality of Mitski’s music and lyrics are reminiscent of American Songbook ballads, sketching vague scenes into which listeners can easily insinuate their own misadventures. But Mitski’s narrators’ unique experiences as women are always central to these vignettes. The album’s richly layered, gently serrated production dignifies and elevates its characters’ musings on self-alienation and self-rediscovery. Mitski’s searing synth-orchestras heave and come to peaks beneath her theatrical vocals, crystalline and well-enunciated at the razor’s edge of the mix. Inevitably, her solid pop edifices become destabilized. Beats appear and disappear from measures; keys change unexpectedly. Strange vocal dissonances arise for a couple of seconds at a time, mimicking the guilt and resignation that gnaw and churn in an ex-lover’s stomach, long after there’s nothing more left to be done. — WINSTON COOK-WILSON

    1. The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

    1. The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
    1. The 1975, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

    What’s the point of all this new technology if we still have the same old problems? Our experiences are modulated and disrupted by applications on our phones; we can peer three-dimensionally over the edge of our galaxy, we can walk through rooms without once setting foot in them, we can order cars to pour ourselves into after drinks with friends, and for what? We’re still hungover. We’re still feeling nervously at the gap between expectation and reality. We still can’t get outside of ourselves. We have all these new methods of communicating with each other and yet loneliness surrounds us, howling in the whisper of a thumb across a screen and in the prolonged silences between texts.

    The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships is acutely focused on these disparities of the present age to the point of actually embodying them, so distracted it feels like the work of thirteen different bands, completely internet poisoned and trying to diagnose itself with WebMD. “I Like America & America Likes Me,” named after a Joseph Beuys performance art piece, circulates recklessly around a single melody, a Soundcloud rap song that’s gradually erupting from information overload. “Give Yourself a Try” is also noisy and sparkling, not only stealing Joy Division’s “Disorder” riff but exposing its dark film to sunlight. The album’s centerpiece, “Love If If We Made It,” loads and reloads itself mindlessly like a live comment section from hell, the only 2018 song to approximate, lyrically and musically, the punishing rhythm of the feed. But then the chorus explodes, singer Matty Healy breathlessly shouting the title of the song as it twists itself into its own ribbony Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis remix, as if to say that, even as existence and reality feel more temporary and pointless than ever, we can still dance. — BRAD NELSON

