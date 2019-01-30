News \

Earl Sweatshirt Releases Surrealist Short Film “Nowhere, Nobody,” Announces U.S. Tour

earl-sweatshirt-nowhere-nobody-video
CREDIT: Screenshot via YouTube

Earl Sweatshirt enlisted two of the minds behind HBO’s sketch series Random Acts of Flyness for his new short film “Nowhere, Nobody.” Terence Nance and Naima Ramos-Chapman co-wrote and co-directed the eight-minute clip, which features six songs from Sweatshirt’s November album Some Rap Songs. The short opens with Earl coaching a youth basketball team to victory, set to “Nowhere2go,” before shifting to a string of scenes framed as the game’s aftermath. Sweatshirt bathes in silence, naps in bed with music pounding the walls, and stares down a sculpted white bust. Other images include a mother painting a baby doll black, set to “Red Water,” and a coffin stuffed with severed white marble hands, set to “Playing Possum.” Unexpected cuts and transitions disorient the viewer in the fashion of Nance’s show.

Sweatshirt also announced a 31-date U.S. tour starting March 23 in New Orleans and wrapping May 6 in Atlanta. Bbymutha, MIKE, Mid90s star Na-Kel Smith, Liv.e, and Black Noi$e will serve as openers. Tickets become available here on Friday after a one-day pre-sale tomorrow. View “Nowhere, Nobody” and the full tour schedule below.

Earl Sweatshirt 2019 Tour Dates

03-23 New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music + Art Project
03-25 Charlotte, NC – The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte
03-26 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
03-28 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
03-29 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
03-30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03-31 Providence, RI – Fête Music Hall
04-02 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04-04 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
04-05 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
04-07 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall
04-09 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
04-10 Lawrence, KS – The Granada
04-11 Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece
04-14 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
04-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Commodore Ballroom
04-16 Portland OR – Crystal Ballroom
04-18 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04-19 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
04-20 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
04-21 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
04-23 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
04-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
04-26 Las Vegas, NV – Vinyl – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
04-27 San Diego, CA – SOMA
04-28 Phoenix, AZ – Club Red
05-01 Austin, TX – Emo’s
05-02 Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
05-04 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05-05 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
05-06 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
06-07 London, England – Meridian Water (Field Day Festival 2019)

Tosten Burks
Tags: Earl Sweatshirt, naima ramos-chapman, terence nance