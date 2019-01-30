News \
Earl Sweatshirt Releases Surrealist Short Film “Nowhere, Nobody,” Announces U.S. Tour
Earl Sweatshirt enlisted two of the minds behind HBO’s sketch series Random Acts of Flyness for his new short film “Nowhere, Nobody.” Terence Nance and Naima Ramos-Chapman co-wrote and co-directed the eight-minute clip, which features six songs from Sweatshirt’s November album Some Rap Songs. The short opens with Earl coaching a youth basketball team to victory, set to “Nowhere2go,” before shifting to a string of scenes framed as the game’s aftermath. Sweatshirt bathes in silence, naps in bed with music pounding the walls, and stares down a sculpted white bust. Other images include a mother painting a baby doll black, set to “Red Water,” and a coffin stuffed with severed white marble hands, set to “Playing Possum.” Unexpected cuts and transitions disorient the viewer in the fashion of Nance’s show.
Sweatshirt also announced a 31-date U.S. tour starting March 23 in New Orleans and wrapping May 6 in Atlanta. Bbymutha, MIKE, Mid90s star Na-Kel Smith, Liv.e, and Black Noi$e will serve as openers. Tickets become available here on Friday after a one-day pre-sale tomorrow. View “Nowhere, Nobody” and the full tour schedule below.
Earl Sweatshirt 2019 Tour Dates
03-23 New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music + Art Project
03-25 Charlotte, NC – The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte
03-26 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
03-28 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
03-29 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
03-30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03-31 Providence, RI – Fête Music Hall
04-02 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04-04 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
04-05 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
04-07 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall
04-09 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
04-10 Lawrence, KS – The Granada
04-11 Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece
04-14 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
04-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Commodore Ballroom
04-16 Portland OR – Crystal Ballroom
04-18 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04-19 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
04-20 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
04-21 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
04-23 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
04-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
04-26 Las Vegas, NV – Vinyl – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
04-27 San Diego, CA – SOMA
04-28 Phoenix, AZ – Club Red
05-01 Austin, TX – Emo’s
05-02 Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
05-04 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
05-05 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
05-06 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
06-07 London, England – Meridian Water (Field Day Festival 2019)