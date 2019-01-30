Earl Sweatshirt enlisted two of the minds behind HBO’s sketch series Random Acts of Flyness for his new short film “Nowhere, Nobody.” Terence Nance and Naima Ramos-Chapman co-wrote and co-directed the eight-minute clip, which features six songs from Sweatshirt’s November album Some Rap Songs. The short opens with Earl coaching a youth basketball team to victory, set to “Nowhere2go,” before shifting to a string of scenes framed as the game’s aftermath. Sweatshirt bathes in silence, naps in bed with music pounding the walls, and stares down a sculpted white bust. Other images include a mother painting a baby doll black, set to “Red Water,” and a coffin stuffed with severed white marble hands, set to “Playing Possum.” Unexpected cuts and transitions disorient the viewer in the fashion of Nance’s show.

Sweatshirt also announced a 31-date U.S. tour starting March 23 in New Orleans and wrapping May 6 in Atlanta. Bbymutha, MIKE, Mid90s star Na-Kel Smith, Liv.e, and Black Noi$e will serve as openers. Tickets become available here on Friday after a one-day pre-sale tomorrow. View “Nowhere, Nobody” and the full tour schedule below.

Earl Sweatshirt 2019 Tour Dates

03-23 New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music + Art Project

03-25 Charlotte, NC – The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte

03-26 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

03-28 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

03-29 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

03-30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

03-31 Providence, RI – Fête Music Hall

04-02 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

04-04 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre

04-05 Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

04-07 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

04-09 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

04-10 Lawrence, KS – The Granada

04-11 Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece

04-14 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

04-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Commodore Ballroom

04-16 Portland OR – Crystal Ballroom

04-18 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04-19 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

04-20 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

04-21 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

04-23 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

04-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

04-26 Las Vegas, NV – Vinyl – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

04-27 San Diego, CA – SOMA

04-28 Phoenix, AZ – Club Red

05-01 Austin, TX – Emo’s

05-02 Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

05-04 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

05-05 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

05-06 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

06-07 London, England – Meridian Water (Field Day Festival 2019)