Pitchfork Music Festival announced its full 2019 lineup via Twitter this morning. Featured acts include Haim, Mavis Staples, Earl Sweatshirt, Low, Soccer Mommy, Julia Holter, Sky Ferreira, Jeremih, Rico Nasty, Valee, Belle & Sebastian, Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Robyn, Snail Mail, Amen Dunes, and many more. Stereolab will also be performing, as part of their first run of live shows since 2008. And in what’s being billed as a special 60th anniversary celebration, the Isley Brothers will headline on Saturday, July 20. The festival runs from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21 in Chicago’s Union Park.

Last year’s festival featured Tame Impala, War on Drugs, Moses Sumney, Fleet Foxes, and Lauryn Hill. Find the full 2019 lineup below, and grab a ticket on the festival’s site.

⚡️ The 2019 lineup is here. Single day, 3-day, and PLUS passes are on-sale now. Get tickets → https://t.co/ayNQ0r6klv #P4Kfest pic.twitter.com/YavEn62dTv

— Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) March 6, 2019