Pitchfork Music Festival 2018: Tame Impala, DRAM, Kelela, Japandroids, and More

The first list of acts from the 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival has been announced. The festival will be held at Union Park in Chicago on July 20-22. As some viewers determined from a live stream of the act names being painted on a wall mural, the bill will include Tame Impala, DRAM, Raphael Saadiq, Kelela, Japandroids, Julien Baker, the reunited duo version of This Heat called This is Not This Heat, and more. The rest of the festival’s acts will be announced in the next few weeks. You can purchase tickets for the festival here, and see the current lineup below.

July 20:

Tame Impala

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

July 21:

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Kelela

Julien Baker

July 22:

DRAM

Kelly Lee Owens

Irreversible Entanglements

(Sandy) Alex G

Japandroids

Ravyn Lenae