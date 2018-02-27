News \
Pitchfork Music Festival 2018: Tame Impala, DRAM, Kelela, Japandroids, and More
The first list of acts from the 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival has been announced. The festival will be held at Union Park in Chicago on July 20-22. As some viewers determined from a live stream of the act names being painted on a wall mural, the bill will include Tame Impala, DRAM, Raphael Saadiq, Kelela, Japandroids, Julien Baker, the reunited duo version of This Heat called This is Not This Heat, and more. The rest of the festival’s acts will be announced in the next few weeks. You can purchase tickets for the festival here, and see the current lineup below.
July 20:
Tame Impala
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
July 21:
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Kelela
Julien Baker
July 22:
DRAM
Kelly Lee Owens
Irreversible Entanglements
(Sandy) Alex G
Japandroids
Ravyn Lenae