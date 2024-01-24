Justice Preview New LP With Tame Impala Collab ‘One Night/All Night’

French dance duo Justice are back in a big way today (Jan. 24) with two singles from their first album in eight years, Hyperdrama, which arrives April 26 from Ed Banger/Because Music. Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker lends vocals to the groovy, four-to-the-floor “One Night/All Night,” while “Generator” is a sonically multifaceted banger with both big techno beats and elegant strings.

Detailing the genesis of “One Night/All Night,” Justice said, “We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker. Kevin has a sense of melody that’s fascinating in the sense that he manages to write melodies that feel both simple and natural, but very peculiar at the same time. This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time. This very idea of switching instantly from a genre to another within a song runs through the whole record, and is maybe showcased the clearest in ‘One Night/All Night.'”

As for “Generator,” they continued, “To us, this one sounds like ‘Getaway’ by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic 90s hardcore techno sounds. Disco/funk and electronic music at large have always been core elements of the music we make as Justice. In Hyperdrama, we make them coexist, but not in a peaceful way. We like this idea of making them fight a bit for attention.”

A trippy video for “One Night/All Night” was produced by Phantasm and directed by Anton Tammi. See it below.

Justice will support Hyperdrama with high-profile shows throughout the spring and summer, beginning with Coachella on April 12 and 19 and including Primavera Sound in Barcelona and We Love Green in Paris. At Coachella, the duo will present the debut of their brand new live production.