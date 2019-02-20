News \
Stereolab Announce Reissue Campaign, Release Full Tour Schedule
Stereolab have been teasing a forthcoming reunion over the past couple months. First, they were announced as part of the bill at the Primavera Sound festival and then they were confirmed as headliners for the Desert Daze festival in California—the band’s first North American show in 11 years. Today, Stereolab announced the full schedule for their first world tour since 2009, set to begin at the end of May in Belgium. The 40-date tour will end with a North American run of shows this fall.
The band has also unveiled plans for a year-long reissue campaign that will see them share new deluxe editions of all seven of their Elektra studio albums recorded between 1993-2004, according to a press statement. Reissues for 1993’s Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and 1994’s Mars Audiac Quintet will be released on May 3 on expansive limited-edition deluxe vinyl and CD sets, as well as on streaming services. Other album reissues are scheduled for sometime in August and November. The new editions will feature the remastered version of the original record, along with bonus material including alternate takes, four-track demos, unreleased mixes, and more.
Along with the announcement, Stereolab have released a new trailer teasing both the reissue campaign and tour, and unveiled an early mix of the track “French Disco.” Check out the full tour schedule and trailer, and listen to “French Disco [Early Version Mix],” below.
Stereolab Tour Dates:
MAY
30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique/Orangerie
31 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
JUNE
01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
08 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
09 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
12 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
15 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1
18 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
20 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
21 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Uni Stylus
22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvan3
24 – Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall
25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
AUGUST
10 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
15–18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
SEPTEMBER
16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
29 – Boston, MA @ Royale
OCTOBER
01 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11 – Moreno Beach, CA @ Desert Daze
13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore