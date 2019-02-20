Stereolab Announce Reissue Campaign, Release Full Tour Schedule

Stereolab have been teasing a forthcoming reunion over the past couple months. First, they were announced as part of the bill at the Primavera Sound festival and then they were confirmed as headliners for the Desert Daze festival in California—the band’s first North American show in 11 years. Today, Stereolab announced the full schedule for their first world tour since 2009, set to begin at the end of May in Belgium. The 40-date tour will end with a North American run of shows this fall.

The band has also unveiled plans for a year-long reissue campaign that will see them share new deluxe editions of all seven of their Elektra studio albums recorded between 1993-2004, according to a press statement. Reissues for 1993’s Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and 1994’s Mars Audiac Quintet will be released on May 3 on expansive limited-edition deluxe vinyl and CD sets, as well as on streaming services. Other album reissues are scheduled for sometime in August and November. The new editions will feature the remastered version of the original record, along with bonus material including alternate takes, four-track demos, unreleased mixes, and more.

Along with the announcement, Stereolab have released a new trailer teasing both the reissue campaign and tour, and unveiled an early mix of the track “French Disco.” Check out the full tour schedule and trailer, and listen to “French Disco [Early Version Mix],” below.

Stereolab Tour Dates:

MAY

30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique/Orangerie

31 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

JUNE

01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

08 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

09 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

11 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

12 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

15 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1

18 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

19 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

20 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

21 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Uni Stylus

22 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvan3

24 – Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall

25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

AUGUST

10 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

15–18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

SEPTEMBER

16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

29 – Boston, MA @ Royale

OCTOBER

01 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

03 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11 – Moreno Beach, CA @ Desert Daze

13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore