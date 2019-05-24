YG has released his fourth studio album 4Real 4Real. It’s the Los Angeles rapper’s first LP since last year’s Stay Dangerous. YG planned to drop the project by surprise last month but postponed the release after his friend and longtime collaborator Nipsey Hussle’s murder. The album’s cover art, unveiled on Tuesday, pays tribute to the late rapper with text that reads, “In loving memory of Nipsey Hussle.” YG also commemorated Hussle’s death last month during his Coachella performance and spoke with (DJ) Mustard during Hussle’s memorial service at Staples Center.

4Real 4Real includes the lead single “Go Loko,” produced by Mustard and featuring Tyga and Puerto Rican rapper Jon Z. YG performed the song with a mariachi band on Ellen today and on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month. He apologized today on Twitter for not doing more album promotion and explained that he’s still mourning, writing, “Excuse my wack ass album rollout promotions, I ain’t been in the mood to do none of that shit since they took my brother! But ‘The Marathon Continues.'” Schoolboy Q and 03 Greedo also postponed album releases after Hussle’s death, though Q’s was eventually released CrasH Talk was eventually released last month.

You can listen to YG’s new album below.