Watch YG Perform, Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Coachella 2019

During YG’s set at Coachella on Sunday night, the Compton rapper paid tribute to his late friend and frequent collaborator Nipsey Hussle. After opening the set with an extended montage of clips from Nipsey’s life and career, YG spoke about what the Nipsey meant to him: “Y’all know like everybody else know, we just lost one of our greats, we just lost one of our homies, our big brothers. You know what I’m saying, a motherfucking legend, black motherfucking Jesus—yeah nigga I said it—black motherfucking Jesus nigga. So I’m gonna dedicate this whole motherfucking show to my nigga Nipsey Hussle. But like my nigga says, the motherfucking marathon continues.”

After the tribute, YG launched into some of his biggest hits, including “FDT” and “Toot It And Boot It.” Performing his recent hit “Big Bank,” YG brought out 2 Chainz and Big Sean, both of whom are featured on the track. YG also performed Blueface’s “Thotiana,” and brought out Tyga for a rendition of “Taste.” YG’s Coachella tribute follows his recent Instagram post on his relationship with Nipsey. The two worked together on “FDT,” “The Last Time That I Checc’d,” and “You Broke,” and were longtime friends. Nipsey’s funeral took place last week at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and featured performances from Stevie Wonder and Marsha Ambrosius along with a reading of a personal letter from former President Barack Obama. Find clips from YG’s tribute and performances below.

YG calls Nipsey Hussle Black Jesus on stage at Coachella pic.twitter.com/N2bGnrHbD9 — 2cooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) April 15, 2019