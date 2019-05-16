logic-eminem

Logic surprised fans by teaming up with his longtime inspiration Eminem for “Homicide,” the latest single off his Confessions of a Dangerous Mind album.

The rapid-fire rap collaboration debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Logic’s second top-10 hit and Em’s twenty-first to date. Slim Shady also earned his twelfth Hot 100 top-10 debut, which is the third-most of all-time after Drake and past collaborator Rihanna.

See Logic and Eminem’s full “Homicide” lyrics and video below.