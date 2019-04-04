The National have released a new single from their upcoming album I Am Easy to Find. The song is a meditative, backbeat-less ballad called “Light Years,” driven by a lilting central piano line. The release comes complete with a video by director Mike Mills, excerpted from the album’s accompanying short film—also titled I Am Easy to Find—starring Alicia Vikander. Mills is also credited as a co-producer on the album. Watch the trailer for the full film here.

The band has also announced a series of screenings and performances in Paris, London, New York, Toronto and LA in April. These “unique events,” entitled “A Special Evening with The National,” will include screenings of Mills’ film, a Q&A with the band and the director, and an “intimate performance” by the band, featuring a variety of special guests. The band will embark on a world tour, with support from Courtney Barnett and Alvvays, in June. Find out more about the performances and tour tickets at the band’s website.

The National previously released the album’s debut single “You Had Your Soul With You,” along with another Mike Mills clip. Last month, The National’s Bryce Dessner also announced a solo classic release called El Chan, which is due out this Friday (April 5). Dessner will be also be participating in collaborative performances with Thom Yorke and other composers in Europe this month. The National’s I Am Easy to Find is due out on May 17 via 4AD. Watch the “Light Years” video below.