The National have announced a new album, I Am Easy To Find, out May 17 via 4AD. It’s the band’s eighth full-length studio album and first since 2017’s Sleep Well Beast. It comes along with an accompanying short film of the same name, helmed by 20th Century Women director Mike Mills and starring Alicia Vikander. Per a press release, the film will contain music by the National and is inspired by the new album. Mills has characterized the two projects as “playfully hostile siblings that love to steal from each other.”

The band have also released the opening track from I Am Easy To Find as a single — “You Had Your Soul With You” is now available to stream, and features vocals from Gail Ann Dorsey, a longtime member of David Bowie’s band.

Matt Berninger and the gang are set to embark on a world tour this summer with Courtney Barnett and Alvvays as opening acts. They’re also set to play five “unique events” this April in Paris, London, New York, Toronto and L.A. as part of their “A Special Evening With The National” series. Find the album trailer, the new single, and the full list of tour dates below.

The National 2019 Tour:

4/16 Paris, FR – Olympia

4/18 London, UK – Royal Festival Hall

4/22 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

4/24 Toronto, ON – Roy Thomson Hall

4/26 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

6/11 Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center*

6/12 Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell*

6/15 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

6/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*

6/17 St Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheatre*

6/19 Washington, DC – The Anthem*

6/20 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point*

6/21 Montreal, QC – Place des Arts

6/22 Hamilton, ON – Pier 8^

6/24 Columbus, OH – Express Live*

6/25 Ann Arbor, MI – Hill Auditorium*

6/26 Indianapolis, IN – Lawn at White River*

6/28 Chicago, IL – Northerly Island^

7/10 Manchester, UK – Castlefield Bowl

7/12 Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

7/13 London, UK – Hyde Park

7/15 Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle

7/16 Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark

7/18 Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

8/4 Waterford, IE – All Together Now

8/6 Glasgow, UK – Summer Nights at the Bandstand

8/7 Glasgow, UK – Summer Nights at the Bandstand

8/9 Sicily, IT – Ypsigrock

8/10 Budapest, HU – Sziget Festival

8/11 Buftea, RO – Summer Well

8/14 Paredes de Coura, PT – Paredes de Coura

8/16 Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop

8/16 — 8/18 Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands

8/18 Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop

8/28 Vancouver, BC – Deer Lake Park^

8/29 Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park^

8/30 Portland, OR – Edgefield^

9/1 Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater^

9/2 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre^

9/3 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre^

9/5 Odgen, UT – Ogden Amphitheater^

9/8 Santa Fe, NM – Santa Fe Opera House^

9/10 Austin, TX – 360 Amphitheatre^

9/11 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall^

11/25 Warsaw, PL – Torwar Hall

11/26 Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

11/27 Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

11/29 Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

12/1 Bochum, DE – Ruhrcongress

12/2 Cologne, DE – Palladium

12/3 Zurich, SW – Samsung Hall

12/4 Munich, DE – Zenith

12/5 Stuttgart, DE – Porsche Arena

* with Courtney Barnett

^ with Alvvays