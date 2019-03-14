Massive Attack have announced new dates for their Mezzanine 21st anniversary tour in the United States and Canada. Earlier this month, the electronic duo postponed the tour due to an undisclosed illness. The new dates commence on September 1 in San Diego and conclude with two shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York on September 26 and 27. The tour will also stop in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and seven other cities.

Massive Attack have described the tour as a a “personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip” consisting of “custom audio reconstructed from [Mezzanine’s] original samples and influences.” Liz Fraser of the Cocteau Twins, who appeared on three tracks from the 1998 project, joined the group for the tour’s European leg and was previously announced as a scheduled guest for the North American run, as was reggae singer Horace Andy, who performed on “Angel.”

Documentarian Adam Curtis will produce visuals for the tour and has described his own plans with characteristic paranoia. “The show tells the story of the strange journey we have all been on over the past twenty years since Mezzanine was released: How we have moved into a strange backward-looking world, enclosed by machines that read our data and predict our every move, haunted by ghosts from the past,” Curtis wrote in part.

Proceeds from the tour will be donated to Doctors Without Borders. View Massive Attack’s new tour schedule below. Tickets are available here.

Massive Attack Mezzanine XXI Tour Schedule

09-01 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

09-03 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

09-04 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

09-05 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

09-07 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09-10 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

09-11 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

09-12 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

09-14 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

09-17 Toronto, Ontario – Sony Centre

09-20 Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House

09-21 Boston, MA – Boch Center

09-24 Washington, DC – The Anthem

09-26 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

09-27 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall