All your favorite 1998 albums are getting big anniversary celebrations and Massive Attack are going to make the most of theirs. A week after announcing the reissue of their landmark album Mezzanine as DNA Spray Paint for its 20th anniversary, the electronic maestros have announced plans to take the album on tour next year across Europe and North America. They’ll be joined by Cocteau Twins singer Liz Fraser, who performed on Mezzanine tracks “Teardrop,” “Black Milk,” and “Group Four.” As Stereogum notes, Massive Attack released a statement calling the burgeoning tour “a one off piece of work; our own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip” where they will pay tribute to the iconic record through “custom audio reconstructed from the original samples and influences.” While North American tour dates haven’t been released yet, they are expected to make stops in New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and more. You can check out the full European tour schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

1/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

1/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

1/31 – Brussels, Belgiums @ Palais 12

2/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

2/04 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

2/05 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

2/06 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

2/08 – Rome, Italy @ Palalottomatica

2/09 – Padua, Italy @ Kioene Arena

2/11 – Paris, France @ Zenith

2/13 – Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole

2/14 – Bordeaux, France @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena

2/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

2/22 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

2/24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

3/01 – Bristol, UK @ Steel Yard