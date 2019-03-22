Jenny Lewis’ first album since 2014’s The Voyager is here at last. The release of On the Line was preceded by three singles (“Red Bull & Hennessy,” “Heads Gonna Roll,” and “Wasted Youth“) as well as a celebrity-studded live-streamed variety show and listening party. On the Line finds the former Rilo Kiley leader working with a list of all-star collaborators, both old and less old, including Beck, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench, Don Was, and legendary session musician Jim Keltner. (Unfortunately, the recently disgraced Ryan Adams is on it too. In February, Lewis issued a statement affirming that she had not known about Adams’ alleged emotionally abusive behavior toward women while working with him and wrote that she “[stood[ in solidarity with the women who have come forward.”)

Lewis, who is setting off on a North American tour at the end of this month, celebrated her release by performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. Switching between acoustic guitar and piano, Lewis ran down renditions of “Red Bull & Hennessy” and “Wasted Youth” with a big band and both costumes and stage decked out in pink and teal pastels. Watch those performances and stream On the Line below.