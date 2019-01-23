Back in December, Jenny Lewis announced a new album, On the Line, set to arrive in the spring. Today, she’s revealed the album’s details, release date, and first single, “Red Bull & Hennessy,” a distorted midtempo heartbreak jam with a country-rock inflection. It’s not a brand-new song, either: Lewis first previewed it while on tour with the Watson Twins in 2016. You can listen via YouTube visualizer below, though I suggest you check your preferred streaming service instead; to my ears, the YouTube version sounds compressed and does the track a real disservice by effectively muffling Lewis’s vocals.

On the Line includes 11 songs and arrives March 22 from Warner Brothers. It finds Lewis reuniting with Ryan Adams (who produced Lewis’s 2014 album The Voyager) as well as contributions from Beck, Ringo Starr, producer Don Was, and Tom Petty band member Benmont Tench. In addition to her already announced 2019 tour dates, Lewis has added several new shows opening for Death Cab for Cutie in June. She’s also scheduled to appear on public radio’s Live From Here on February 1.

Hear “Red Bull & Hennessy” and see the cover artwork and tracklist for On the Line below.

Jenny Lewis, On the Line tracklist

1. “Heads Gonna Roll”

2. “Wasted Youth”

3. “Red Bull & Hennessy”

4. “Hollywood Lawn”

5. “Do Si Do”

6. “Dogwood”

7. “Party Clown”

8. “Little White Dove”

9. “Taffy”

10. “On the Line”

11. “Rabbit Hole”