Ciara – “Thinkin Bout You”

Ciara has released “Thinkin Bout You,” the first single from her upcoming studio album Beauty Marks. With a heavy palm-muted guitar and staccato bassline, the track takes cues from Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer hit “Make Me Feel,” as well as other recent disc-leaning pop singles like Silk City and Dua Lipa’s “Electricity.”

Ciara’s last album Jackie was released in 2015. Since then, she’s released the singles “Greatest Love,” “Level Up,” “Freak Me,” and “Dose.” Check out “Thinkin Bout You” below.