Grammys 2019: Watch Janelle Monáe Perform “Make Me Feel”

Janelle Monáe just performed “Make Me Feel” at tonight’s 2019 Grammy Awards. The singer is up for the Album of the Year for 2018’s Dirty Computer and Video of the Year for “Pynk.” This isn’t her first Grammys appearance: Monáe has racked up eight Grammy nominations over the course of her career, beginning with a Best Urban/Alternative Performance nod for “Many Moons” in 2008, but, as of this post, has yet to take home an award.

The Prince-inspired Dirty Computer was named one of Spin’s 51 Best Albums of 2018, praising Monáe as possibly “the greatest worldbuilder in pop” and “a successor” to the Purple One.

Aside from her nominations at the Grammys and the Brit Awards later this month, Monáe will be touring the U.K. and Europe later this year. She’ll also star opposite Julianne Moore as Ms. magazine co-founder and civil rights activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes in Julie Taymor’s Gloria Steinem biopic, The Glorias: A Life on the Road.

Monáe is one of several women gracing the Grammys stage following a year where female artists were egregiously underrepresented as performers and award winners. Monáe did appear at the 2018 Grammys to deliver a speech condemning harassment and sexism in the music industry on behalf of the Time’s Up initiative.

Check out a clip of Janelle Monáe’s performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards below: