BRIT Awards 2019 Nominations: Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys, the 1975, Aphex Twin, More

The 2019 BRIT Awards take place this February, and today, the organization has announced its list of nominees. This year, Aphex Twin, the 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Ella Mai, Jorja Smith, Giggs, Florence and the Machine, Dua Lipa, Lily Allen, and Calvin Harris have received nominations for BRIT Awards, which celebrate Britain’s biggest musicians. For their international awards, the Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé), Drake, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Kamasi Washington, Janelle Monáe, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Christine and the Queens, Camila Cabello, and Eminem have all been nominated. The nominees for album of the year include the 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, Florence and the Machine’s High As Hope, Jorja Smith’s Lost & Found, Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind, and George Ezra’s Staying at Tamara’s.

The full list of nominees is available here, as well as information about this year’s public vote. Last year, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Stormzy and others went home with awards.