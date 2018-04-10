Janelle Monáe – “Pynk” (ft. Grimes)

Janelle Monáe launched her third LP Dirty Computer in late February with a pair of tonally distinct singles: proud, scene-setting rap “Django Jane” and Prince-indebted jam “Make Me Feel.” Today, she returns with a third new song, “Pynk,” a sensual slow burner featuring Grimes that might make you a little sweaty. Monáe and Grimes previously linked up for “Venus Fly,” a song from Grimes’s most recent album, 2015’s Art Angels.

“Pynk” falls right between “Django Jane” and “Make Me Feel” on the Dirty Computer track list, so play them all in a row for the full experience. The full album is out April 27. Listen and watch “Pynk” below—the accompanying video is set in a desert landscape where the rocks, the outfits, and the doughnuts are all pink.