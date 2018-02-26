Janelle Monáe Says Prince Worked on Her New Album

Janelle Monáe’s new single “Make Me Feel” sounds a hell of a lot like Prince’s “Kiss,” and there might be a reason for that beyond the fact that the late singer-songwriter is one of Monáe’s influences. Monáe told BBC Radio 1 that the Purple One collaborated with her on her new album, Dirty Computer, before passing away in 2016.

“Prince actually was working on the album with me before he passed on to another frequency, and helped me come up with sounds,” Monáe said. “And I really miss him, you know, it’s hard for me to talk about him. But I do miss him, and his spirit will never leave me.”

Last week, Prince’s DJ Lenka Paris wrote in a now deleted Facebook post claiming that the “Purple Rain” singer did indeed write the synth part on “Make Me Feel.”

So it turns out that Prince did the music on the new Janelle Monae track, “Make Me Feel”, according to his DJ, Lenka Paris 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FqosHWK5MZ — Casey Rain | S-Endz | The Neosoulja (@CaseyRain) February 24, 2018

Monáe didn’t get into more specifics as to what else Prince contributed to the album, but that may become more clear after Dirty Computer drops on April 27.