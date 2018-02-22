Janelle Monáe Details New Album Dirty Computer, Releases Videos For “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane”

Today, Janelle Monáe formally announced her new “narrative film and accompanying musical album” Dirty Computer, after teasing its impending release last week. The singer’s project—her third full-length—is due out on April 28 via her own imprint Wondaland Records. Today, she’s premiered two elaborate, choreography-intensive new videos for the album’s two new singles, the typically funky “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane.” Last week, Monáe posted a teaser trailer for the album’s accompanying film, which co-stars actress Tessa Thompson. Watch the new videos and check out the album cover art below.