Janelle Monáe Announces New Album Dirty Computer

Janelle Monáe has just announced an upcoming new album called Dirty Computer. It has been a fairly long musical hiatus for Monáe: Her last solo album, The Electric Lady, came out in 2013, with a Wondaland Records collaborative EP, Wondaland Presents THE EEPHUS, coming in 2015 (featuring the Monáe single “Yoga” with labelmate Jidenna). Today, Monáe posted a cinematic trailer for an associated Dirty Computer film. The project is described as an “emotion picture” on a final title card–“…(definition): a narrative film and accompanying musical album,” Monáe’s YouTube description explains. The trailer also features an appearance from actress Tessa Thompson. The clip is playing before select screenings of Marvel’s Black Panther, which is out today. A release date for Dirty Computer has not yet been set. Watch the teaser below.