Janelle Monáe has released a video for “Crazy, Classic, Life” from her April album Dirty Computer. The clip features a six-minute segment from her narrative film, also titled Dirty Computer, that accompanied the LP. The so-called “emotion picture” tells the story of a futuristic dystopia in which humanoid robots are ruled by an authoritarian system that controls individuals’ memories. Tessa Thompson starred.

Today, Monáe also shared dates for a European tour in 2019. She’s scheduled to perform five shows in the U.K. and Germany in July, in addition to her previously announced set in May at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona. Tickets become available for the tour this Friday, December 14; you can purchase them through Monáe’s website.

Dirty Computer was nominated last week for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Monáe’s video for the single “Pynk,” also featuring Thompson, was nominated for Best Music Video. You can watch her visual for “Crazy, Classic, Life” and view her European tour schedule below.