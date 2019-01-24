Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers have joined the list of performers for the 2019 Grammy Awards. The rapper and the rock band will be performing together, much like the 2018 VMAs when Malone closed out the awards show by performing with Aerosmith.

Malone is up for four awards, including nods for Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, and Best Rap/Sung Performance. He faces stiff competition against the likes of Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, and Janelle Monae in the Album of the Year category. The aforementioned nominees are also slated to perform at the Grammys, in addition to Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello. Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlisle, and and H.E.R. were also recently added to the performance roster.

The 2019 Grammys will be hosted by Alicia Keys and air February 10 on CBS. Perhaps Anthony Kiedis will even put on a shirt for the occasion.