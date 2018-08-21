The rumors began to trickle out earlier today: First, TMZ reported that Aerosmith was likely to close the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards tonight, and later, Joe Perry and Joey Kramer from the band both seemed to point to Post Malone as a potential collaborator for a 2018 revamp of their 1986 collaborative version of “Walk This Way” with Run-D.M.C. The gossip was half right: we did indeed witness the surreal spectacle of Posty joining Steven Tyler and the rest, but for “Dream On” and “Toys in the Attic” instead of “Walk This Way.”

The performance began with Post Malone and 21 Savage doing “Rockstar” accompanied by a guitarist who looked like a non-player character in a fantasy video game, then Aerosmith took the stage and Posty himself picked up an axe and delivered some backing vocals. The whole thing really needs to be seen to be believed, and you can watch it below.