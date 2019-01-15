Alicia Keys to Host 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys has announced that she will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 1o in Los Angeles.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” Keys said in a statement. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power, and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going ‘UP’ on February 10!”

The “You Don’t Know My Name” singer even posted video of what is purportedly Keys fielding the offer to host the awards show to her YouTube page.

Keys has won 15 Grammys out of 29 nominations over the course of her career. Keys’s tenure as host comes amid controversy as the previous year’s awards show was criticized for its underrepresentation of female artists as both winners and performers. Recording Academy president Neil Portnow didn’t help matters when he said that women should “step up” if they want to win awards.

The 2019 Grammys air live on CBS. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, and Lady Gaga are among this year’s nominees. Check out the complete list of nominees here.