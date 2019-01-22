Videos \

Video: Future – “Rocket Ship”

future rocket ship video
CREDIT: Screenshot via YouTube

Future released his latest studio album The WIZRD just this past Friday (January 18), and he’s wasting no time in getting videos out for the 20-track behemoth. His latest single is the short but thumping “Rocket Ship,” which gets a low-stakes video treatment directed by Uncle Leff. Future keeps things pretty simple with a visual shot against stairwells and brick walls and what looks like the inside of a storage container. The real draw here is Future’s bouncy energy on screen.

“Rocket Ship” is the third single from The WIZRD, following the recent releases “Jumpin’ On a Jet” and “Crushed Up.” Future recently unveiled a new documentary also called The WIZRD. The doc screened in New York and L.A. and is now available to Apple Music subscribers. Watch the new video for “Rocket Ship” below.

Israel Daramola
