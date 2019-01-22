future rocket ship video

Future released his latest studio album The WIZRD just this past Friday (January 18), and he’s wasting no time in getting videos out for the 20-track behemoth. His latest single is the short but thumping “Rocket Ship,” which gets a low-stakes video treatment directed by Uncle Leff. Future keeps things pretty simple with a visual shot against stairwells and brick walls and what looks like the inside of a storage container. The real draw here is Future’s bouncy energy on screen.

“Rocket Ship” is the third single from The WIZRD, following the recent releases “Jumpin’ On a Jet” and “Crushed Up.” Future recently unveiled a new documentary also called The WIZRD. The doc screened in New York and L.A. and is now available to Apple Music subscribers. Watch the new video for “Rocket Ship” below.