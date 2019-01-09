Future has released a video for a new single called “Jumpin’ on a Jet.” The Atlanta rapper has also revealed the title of the previously announced upcoming album on which it will be included: The WIZRD, allegedly a 20-track project due out January 18. The song is an upbeat trap anthem featuring some unpredictable flows from the rapper and a catchy vocal sample. “Jumpin’ on a Jet” marks the third song Future has released since New Year’s Eve, with a video for the Wheezy-produced miniature “Crushed Up” coming last week and the French-Montana-featuring “NASA” on the 31st, which has since been taken down.

The WIZRD will also come complete with a new documentary of the same name, produced by Apple Music, which premieres on Friday. The movie was unveiled at a Los Angeles screening last night, and will screen in New York City tomorrow. Future’s last release was October’s WRLD on Drugs, a collaborative effort with rising rapper-crooner Juice WRLD. In July of last year, he also released his collaborative mixtape with Zaytoven BEASTMODE 2, and a two-part soundtrack for the Superfly remake the previous month.

Watch the futuristic, Colin-Tilley-directed video for “Jumpin’ on a Jet,” and check out the cover art for The WIZRD, below.