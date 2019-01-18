future the wizrd stream

Future’s seventh solo studio album, The WIZRD, has is now available to stream. The new 20-track behemoth follows the rapper’s last two studio records FUTURE and HNDRXX, as well as the collaborative mixtape WRLD On Drugs with rising rapper Juice WRLD and Beast Mode 2 with the producer Zaytoven. This was all along with shepherding the two-part soundtrack for the remake of Super Fly.

Future recently released an hour-long documentary on Apple Music also named The WIZRD, which provides a look into his career so far with appearances from Andre 3000, Zaytoven, and Rico Wade of Organized Noize. The documentary premiered at a screening in Los Angeles, followed by one in New York, before being made available exclusively on the Apple Music service.

In anticipation of the album, Future released the song and video for “Jumpin on a Jet,” after releasing the single “Crushed Up.” The French Montana-assisted track “Nasa,” which was unveiled around the same time seems to have been left off. The only features on the record appear to be Gunna, Young Thug, and Travis Scott. While the prolific rapper is no longer touring with Nicki Minaj, you can expect that he’ll soon announce a road trip in promotion of the album.

Stream The WIZRD in its entirety below.