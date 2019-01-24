Watch Future Perform “Crushed Up” On Ellen

Hot on the heels of his new album The WIZRD, Future made an appearance on today’s episode of Ellen. Flanked by ballerinas and a full band, Future delivered a rousing performance of the Wheezy-produced WIZRD single “Crushed Up.” Future’s performance followed Ellen’s chat with actress Debra Messing, and a brief sketch involving professional tidier Marie Kondo.

Last week, Future performed the same track on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He’s already shared an official music video for “Crushed Up,” which features Future rapping inside a snowy mansion. Just a few days ago, Future released a video for his latest single, “Rocket Ship.” Read our review of THE WIZRD highlight “Baptiize” here, and check out Future’s performance on Ellen below.