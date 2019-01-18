Two high-profile Atlanta hip-hop personalities, Killer Mike and Future, both guested on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, the former for an interview and the latter to perform. Killer Mike is promoting his new politically-charged Netflix show Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, which premieres today. (Colbert asks if the show “bingeable” and if he can “chill to [it],” to which Mike replies in the affirmative.) In the discussion, Mike talks about trying to start a dissenting religion that no longer acknowledges a white Jesus, creating the Crip-a-Cola soda to give gang members a legitimate product to sell, and more. Watch the trailer for the series here.

Future released his newest album, the 20-track compendium THE WIZRD, last night, and celebrated the release by performing its single “Crushed Up” on Colbert. Performing with a fully blonde dye job and fake snow falling around him, the rapper was joined by a guitarist on stage, producing the song’s central distorted leads. He was surrounded by surreal projections, helping make this one of Future’s better late-night performances to date.

Watch the Killer Mike interview and the Future performance below.