Hear Troye Sivan Cover Queen’s “Somebody To Love”

The new Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody hit theaters across the U.S. Friday night, and to mark the occasion, Australian pop icon Troye Sivan released a new cover of Queen’s 1976 classic “Somebody To Love.”

“Troye’s version is a unique take on this Queen classic,” Queen’s manager Jim Beach shared in a press release. “It is both moving and totally original. Thank you from us all at the Mercury Phoenix Trus—fighting AIDS worldwide.”

All proceeds from the single will benefit the Mercury Phoenix Trust, an organization dedicated to eradicating HIV and AIDS around the world. Sivan is so far the third artist to release a Queen cover in support of the organization, following Shawn Mendes and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Last month, Sivan joined forces with Sigur Rós’ Jonsi on a breathtaking track called “Revelation.” Taken from the new Joel Edgerton film Boy Erased, the track first appeared in the trailer to the film before making its way onto streaming platforms on October 18. Sivan also recently released the song “1999” with Charli XCX, which later got its own hyper-nostalgic video. His latest album Bloom was released in August. Bohemian Rhapsody is now playing in theaters nationwide. Hear Troye Sivan’s Queen cover below.