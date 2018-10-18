Jónsi and Troye Sivan – “Revelation”

Sigur Rós member Jónsi has released a new collaborative single with Australian popstar Troye Sivan. Titled “Revelation,” the track comes from the soundtrack to the new Joel Edgerton film Boy Erased, and was released as part of the film’s trailer earlier this summer. The film follows the narrative of a teenage boy who was forced to undergo Baptist conversion therapy after his parents discover his homosexuality. The film features Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Lucas Hedges, as well as Troye Silvan.

Earlier this month, Silvan joined forces with Charli XCX on the throwback track “1999.” His album Bloom was released this August, featuring appearances from Ariana Grande, Gordi, and more. Sigur Ros drummer Orri Páll Dyrason recently resigned from the band following allegations of sexual assault. Their latest studio album Kveikur was released in 2013. Hear “Revelation” below.