Troy Sivan’s sophomore album Bloom is out now from EMI Australia and Capitol Records. On the follow up to 2015’s Blue Neighborhood, the Australian pop singer takes a sharper look at his queer identity and enlists the help of friend Ariana Grande on “Dance to This,” fellow Aussie Gordi on “Postcard,” and producers like Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Vampire Weekend) and Jam City (Kelela). “I didn’t want to come to this album writing for anyone but me and my friends,” Sivan told Them. “I wanted to make an album that I was really proud of, that felt exciting to me, and that felt honest to me, and felt like something that made sense of me.”

Sivan released nearly half the album as singles, including lead single “My My My!,” “The Good Side,” “Bloom,” “Dance to This,” and album closer “Animal.” “I want to make music for queer people,” he revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “I want to make music for people like me, and make something real about what’s actually going on in my life, which… it is what it is.” Stream the new album below.