Instead of posting cute baby photos on Instagram, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan decided to be extra and release a whole video commemorating the ‘90s this #ThrowbackThursday. Those still pining for the days of Beanie Babies, sketchers and Justin Timberlake’s frosted tips (you might want to reevaluate your life, if the latter’s the case) will feel seen as Charli and Sivan take us back to a simpler time in this music video for their single “1999.” The video, which was directed by Ryan Staake, is full of costume changes as the artists embody all of our old favorites, including Jack and Rose from The Titanic, Steve Jobs and Britney Spears.

“1999” follows a number of other singles Charli has released in the last few months, including “Focus,” “No Angel,” “Girls Night Out” and “Girls” (a collaboration with Rita Ora, Cardi B and Bebe Rexha). Sivan released his sophomore album Bloom in August. Watch “1999” below.