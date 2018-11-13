Robyn Announces 2019 Tour

Robyn recently released her first new album since 2010, the critically-acclaimed Honey, and now she has announced new tour. The 2019 tour will include her concert at Madison Square Garden taking place in March. The world tour will see Robyn travel across the U.S., Canada, Germany, Sweden, and the UK. Sales for the North American leg begin today at noon. She recently performed the album’s single “Missing U” on Later… with Jools Holland. Check below for the tour announcement and the full tour schedule.

I’m going to be sliding down these sheets all x-mas towards you and the first show dates in 2019 💋✌🏻 North American pre-sale starts midday today, local time. Password MISSINGU European pre-sale starts 10am local time tomorrow. Password MISSINGU https://t.co/TpuQjojW3s pic.twitter.com/NdhnC8H3Td — Robyn (@robynkonichiwa) November 13, 2018

Robyn — 2019 Tour Dates

02/23/19 – The Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

02/26/19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

02/28/19 – PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC

03/01/19 – Paramount – Seattle, WA

03/05/19 – Palace Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

03/06/19 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

03/08/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

03/09/19 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

03/11/19 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

03/13/19 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

03/14/19 – Rebel – Toronto, ON

02/05/19 – Konserthus – Stavanger

02/06/19 – USF Rokeriet – Bergen

02/08/19 – Live Kongressen – Malmo

02/09/19 – Gothenburg Studios – Gothenburg

03/04/19 – Tonhalle – Munich

04/05/19 – Palladium – Cologne

04/06/19 – UFO Velodrome – Berlin

04/07/19 – Mehr! Theater – Hamburg

04/09/19 – L’Olympia – Paris

04/10/19 – Melkweg – Amsterdam