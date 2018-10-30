Watch Robyn Perform “Missing U” on BBC

Robyn’s new album Honey made its television debut on the long-running BBC Two show Later… with Jools Holland, where the dance singer-songwriter performed her single “Missing U.” Robyn’s four-piece backing band captures the track’s rising and falling tension, and her voice rides the peaks and valleys with affecting restraint. The album is Robyn’s first since 2010’s Body Talk. You can read our review of the new LP here.

Holland’s program also hosted The Good, the Bad, and the Queen to perform their comeback single “Merrie Land.” Damon Albarn’s supergroup—featuring Clash bassist Paul Simonon, Verve guitarist Simon Tong, and Africa ’70 drummer Tony Allen—gets support from three violinists, a cellist, and a creepy doll for their biting rebuke of contemporary England. The band’s second album, also titled Merrie Land, is due on Nov. 16.

Watch both performances below.