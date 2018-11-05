News \
Robyn Announces New York City Concert
Robyn has announced a New York City performance at Madison Square Garden on March 8, 2019. It’s her first concert date to be announced in support of her much-awaited new album Honey, which was released on October 26. She also recently performed the album single “Missing U” on Later… with Jools Holland.
Robyn last performed in New York at the 2016 Governor’s Ball Music Festival. Find a registration link for resale tickets to the upcoming show via Robyn’s tweet below.
New York, f i n a l l y I’m coming for you. Feels a little crazy, but I’m playing Madison Square Garden next year on March 8th. Pre-sale tickets will be available from tomorrow at 10am EST ✨RSVP here for access https://t.co/759iwod2L5 pic.twitter.com/TYRumjz8LQ
— Robyn (@robynkonichiwa) November 5, 2018