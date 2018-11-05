Robyn Announces New York City Concert

Robyn has announced a New York City performance at Madison Square Garden on March 8, 2019. It’s her first concert date to be announced in support of her much-awaited new album Honey, which was released on October 26. She also recently performed the album single “Missing U” on Later… with Jools Holland.

Robyn last performed in New York at the 2016 Governor’s Ball Music Festival. Find a registration link for resale tickets to the upcoming show via Robyn’s tweet below.