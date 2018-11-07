JPEGMAFIA – “Puff Daddy”

JPEGMAFIA has released a new song titled “Puff Daddy” that pairs his anti-institution snark with a walloping industrial beat from en vogue producer Kenny Beats. Both weary and raging, JPEGMAFIA pivots from threatening college students, “Hit that nigga in eastern time/He died a central standard,” to confessing distress, “Can’t switch up my code/Morale be too low.” It’s a satisfying, if minor, bit of emotional release, and Kenny’s production connects the dots between El-P’s turn-of-the-century mechanics and Ronny J’s bass-blown SoundCloud hits.

The track is JPEGMAFIA’s second drop, following “Millenium,” since his January album Veteran. In September, he shared a video for the album cut “1539 N. Calvert,” named after the address for shuttered Baltimore venue The Bell Foundry. He appeared yesterday on Frank Ocean’s midterm election broadcast of blonded RADIO, which played his Veteran song “DD Form 214.” Kenny Beats produced the brunt of Vince Staples’s new album FM!, released last week, as well as Rico Nasty’s standout summer mixtape Nasty. Kenny’s joint album with Atlanta’s Key!, 777, was released in May.

Listen to “Puff Daddy” below.