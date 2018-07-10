New Music \
JPEGMAFIA Releases “Millenium” and Announces Tour
JPEGMAFIA has been making weird industrial rap music since 2015 and has steadily built up a career as a wry, insightful rapper making political and social commentary through the language of an internet obsessive, pushing the boundaries of the Lil B-type cloud rap that led to the most recent Soundcloud era. In 2018, he released his album Veteran, an extremely lo-fi and punkish collection of experimental rap music that smart and funny in equal measure.
Today JPEG has released “Millenium,” a leftover from the album that sees the rapper interpolating both Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo” and the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” in a bleak, nightmarish rendition with dreamy synths and deep, suffocating drums. JPEGMAFIA also shows off his talent as a singer, tenderly belting out the classic Backstreet Boys’ record as earnestly as it was originally intended. JPEGMAFIA will be embarking on his “The Reverse Christopher Columbus” tour across North America and Europe this fall. See show dates for the tour and Listen to “Millenium” below.
JPEGMAFIA TOUR DATES:
Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune
Aug 30 – Portland, OR – Peter’s Room at Roseland Theater
Aug 31 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot Festival
Sept 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Made in America
Sept 14 – Baltimore , MD – Metro Gallery
Sept 15 – Washington DC – Songbyrd
Sept 18 – Philadelphia PA – PhilaMOCA
Sept 23 – Allston, MA – Great Scott
Sept 25 – Toronto, ON – Drake Hotel
Sept 27 – Montreal, QC – Le Ministere
Sept 28 – Urbana, IL – Pygmalion Festival
Sept 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Gold Rush
Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Treasure Island Music Festival
Oct 30 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Avant-Garde
Nov 1 – London, UK – Scala
Nov 2 – Manchester, UK – Charles Street Auction House
Nov 3 – Frankfurt, Germany – Mousonturm
Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Berghain
Nov 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen
Nov 9 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Le Guess Who
Nov 10 – Köln, Germany – Veedel Club
Nov 11 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Club