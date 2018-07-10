JPEGMAFIA Releases “Millenium” and Announces Tour

JPEGMAFIA has been making weird industrial rap music since 2015 and has steadily built up a career as a wry, insightful rapper making political and social commentary through the language of an internet obsessive, pushing the boundaries of the Lil B-type cloud rap that led to the most recent Soundcloud era. In 2018, he released his album Veteran, an extremely lo-fi and punkish collection of experimental rap music that smart and funny in equal measure.

Today JPEG has released “Millenium,” a leftover from the album that sees the rapper interpolating both Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo” and the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” in a bleak, nightmarish rendition with dreamy synths and deep, suffocating drums. JPEGMAFIA also shows off his talent as a singer, tenderly belting out the classic Backstreet Boys’ record as earnestly as it was originally intended. JPEGMAFIA will be embarking on his “The Reverse Christopher Columbus” tour across North America and Europe this fall. See show dates for the tour and Listen to “Millenium” below.

JPEGMAFIA TOUR DATES:

Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune

Aug 30 – Portland, OR – Peter’s Room at Roseland Theater

Aug 31 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot Festival

Sept 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Made in America

Sept 14 – Baltimore , MD – Metro Gallery

Sept 15 – Washington DC – Songbyrd

Sept 18 – Philadelphia PA – PhilaMOCA

Sept 23 – Allston, MA – Great Scott

Sept 25 – Toronto, ON – Drake Hotel

Sept 27 – Montreal, QC – Le Ministere

Sept 28 – Urbana, IL – Pygmalion Festival

Sept 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Gold Rush

Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Treasure Island Music Festival

Oct 30 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Avant-Garde

Nov 1 – London, UK – Scala

Nov 2 – Manchester, UK – Charles Street Auction House

Nov 3 – Frankfurt, Germany – Mousonturm

Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Berghain

Nov 7 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

Nov 9 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Le Guess Who

Nov 10 – Köln, Germany – Veedel Club

Nov 11 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Club